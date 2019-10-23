Portland 'Bubblegum Doom' Duo FOX MEDICINE Releasing New LP

Neezy Dynamite (guitar/vocals) had been tinkering with her songwriting and sound for years in various underground bands until one night she met Vanny Keeps (drums/vocals) at a show. The two bonded musically and started recording "fuzzy DIY demos" and playing shows in late 2016.

Just as the band was getting tighter, they ran into their dream producer Toshi Kasai (Melvins, Helmet, Tool, Big Business), while eating a burger at a North Portland venue. After 5 days in the studio together, Kasai claims that Fox Medicine is "the weirdest band" he's ever worked with, and describes their sound as "Black Sabbath with J-Pop Vocals". The result of the collaboration is an intriguing first studio album, definitive of the fictional genre.

"PROCÉDURES MYSTIQUES is a strawberry milkshake you drink as you walk through a dark alley of some creepy fairy tale," Neezy hypothesizes. She insists that the record has therapeutic properties, saying, "I hope this record is a soothing experience for people, the way a certain heaviness and intensity is so nourishing when nothing else will do. But also, it's kind of silly because life is not that serious". On stage, the band is whimsical and hypnotic, loud chaos reeling you in, one strange song at a time.

You can catch Fox Medicine touring on the west coast for the rest of 2019. See below. New dates added!

Watch the "Ice Cream Man" video below!

Fox Medicine Bubblegum Doom Tour Dates (more TBA)

10/26 Sandy, OR- Bunsenbrewer

10/31 Portland, OR -Misdemeanor Meadows

11/1 Astoria, OR -Charlie's Chop House

11/8 Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor

11/9 Portland, OR- Kelly's Olympian ALBUM RELEASE PARTY)

11/10 Portland, OR- Music Millennium (in store 6pm)

11/15 Oakland, CA -The Golden Bull

11/16 South Lake Tahoe - Skatehouse Skate Park

11/17 Reno, NV -Jub Jubs

11/22 Sacramento, CA- On The Y

11/23 Los Angeles, CA/Highland Park- The Offbeat Bar (6pm)

11/24 DTLA- King Eddy's

12/6 San Diego, CA - Til Two Club

12/7 Los Angeles, CA- Silverlake Lounge

12/14 Portland, OR -High Water Mark

Photo Credit: Sal Wazinski





Related Articles View More Music Stories