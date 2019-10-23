Portland 'Bubblegum Doom' Duo FOX MEDICINE Releasing New LP
Neezy Dynamite (guitar/vocals) had been tinkering with her songwriting and sound for years in various underground bands until one night she met Vanny Keeps (drums/vocals) at a show. The two bonded musically and started recording "fuzzy DIY demos" and playing shows in late 2016.
Just as the band was getting tighter, they ran into their dream producer Toshi Kasai (Melvins, Helmet, Tool, Big Business), while eating a burger at a North Portland venue. After 5 days in the studio together, Kasai claims that Fox Medicine is "the weirdest band" he's ever worked with, and describes their sound as "Black Sabbath with J-Pop Vocals". The result of the collaboration is an intriguing first studio album, definitive of the fictional genre.
"PROCÉDURES MYSTIQUES is a strawberry milkshake you drink as you walk through a dark alley of some creepy fairy tale," Neezy hypothesizes. She insists that the record has therapeutic properties, saying, "I hope this record is a soothing experience for people, the way a certain heaviness and intensity is so nourishing when nothing else will do. But also, it's kind of silly because life is not that serious". On stage, the band is whimsical and hypnotic, loud chaos reeling you in, one strange song at a time.
You can catch Fox Medicine touring on the west coast for the rest of 2019. See below. New dates added!
Watch the "Ice Cream Man" video below!
Fox Medicine Bubblegum Doom Tour Dates (more TBA)
10/26 Sandy, OR- Bunsenbrewer
10/31 Portland, OR -Misdemeanor Meadows
11/1 Astoria, OR -Charlie's Chop House
11/8 Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor
11/9 Portland, OR- Kelly's Olympian ALBUM RELEASE PARTY)
11/10 Portland, OR- Music Millennium (in store 6pm)
11/15 Oakland, CA -The Golden Bull
11/16 South Lake Tahoe - Skatehouse Skate Park
11/17 Reno, NV -Jub Jubs
11/22 Sacramento, CA- On The Y
11/23 Los Angeles, CA/Highland Park- The Offbeat Bar (6pm)
11/24 DTLA- King Eddy's
12/6 San Diego, CA - Til Two Club
12/7 Los Angeles, CA- Silverlake Lounge
12/14 Portland, OR -High Water Mark
Photo Credit: Sal Wazinski