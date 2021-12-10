Popster Collin Clowes Captures The Moments That Matter In “Polaroid”

Canadian singer/songwriter Collin Clowes captures the moments that matter in his reminiscent new single, "Polaroid" - available now.

The new single off of the debut EP, Sleepy, the seven-song 2021 release is a collection of heartwarming songs that feature delicate instrumental compositions over meaningful lyrics to create a sound that's as familiar as it is new. This body of music is the singular vision of Clowes, who not only plays on every instrument, but also works through the painstaking effort of production, mixing, and mastering.

Persistence, along with a firm dedication to the music-making process, puts artist Collin Clowes in a league of his own. The production value and rhythmic polish on the EP are more characteristically associated with high-value teams of musicians and producers, not the debut of a single artist, and Clowes' ear for pop melodies and multi-layered vocals reveal a sonic texture that is mature beyond its years.

The touching lyrics on "Polaroid" are a prominent example of Clowes' ability to tell stories that extend far beyond the superficiality that seems central in the media.

"Take a look around tell me what is it you see,

Are there fragmented memories stained on your sleeves,

Or did I leave here way too soon?

You took a polaroid photograph to capture your past,

you carry it closer cause nothing really lasts now does it?"

The complexities of our memories and fondness for better days are elegantly expressed in melancholy sounds and lyrics that lend a sense of timelessness to the song. The thoughtfulness employed in every musical effort mirrors the perspective that Clowes carries in life. Every decision made on the EP exhibits exceptional depth and authenticity that's welcoming and relatable.

A multi-talented artist out of Gorham/Thunder Bay, Ontario, Collin Clowes exudes a genuine eye for artistic compassion that effortlessly translates across all aspects of his musical debut.

After constant health battles starting at age 17, Clowes made the determination that he would dedicate his time to making the music he wanted. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Clowes decided to begin planning what is now the EP Sleepy. In his bedroom studio, he would acquire the skills necessary to realize his unique vision of pop music through countless hours of musical trial and error.

This EP is dedicated to Clowes' faithful companion and best friend - his dog, June. It's said that when a person saves an animal, the reverse also happens; that was the case with his beloved June. Loved endlessly by Clowes, June was his biggest supporter aiding him through countless nights of toiling away throughout the production of Sleepy.

The sensational single from Collin Clowes, "Polaroid," off of his debut EP, Sleepy, is available now.