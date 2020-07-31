Point North Announce 'Brand New Vision' Album Release Show Livestream

Alternative rock band Point North has announced that they will be performing a LIVE full production and full band album release show to celebrate the release of their upcoming debut album Brand New Vision on August 20, 2020 at 7:30p PT/10:30p ET. Fans can grab tickets for the livestream, with an option to purchase a signed CD, now at live.pointnorthband.com.

With their debut album, Brand New Vision, Point North embraces an alternate reality that celebrates a break from predictability and normalcy for a world that is uncomfortable, a world that has meaning, a world in color - a place to feel something.

Brand New Vision opens with the title track "Brand New Vision" (featuring DE'WAYNE) and the introduction of Drax, the sentient being that we will be following on our journey through this world. Through Drax's eyes and singer/producer, Jon Lundin's honest, raw, and fragile vocals, Point North illuminates the landscape with big instrumentation, massive energy, and an earnest optimism that sets the tone for the songs to come. With roots in pop and hip hop to punk rock and even heavy metal, Point North has crafted an entirely unique sound that seamlessly layers big anthemic rock with pop hooks and soulfully vulnerable vocals.

In the soul-searching, "Into The Dark" (featuring Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn), the breakout single that enjoyed weeks of airplay on Sirius XM Octane, Point North showcased both the passion and unbridled energy of the journey through the honest truths, dilemmas, and hardships we face as emotional creatures. In the next moment, Point North takes us through a story of self-forgiveness and self-love, with "A Million Pieces," and the darkness and despair of cold realities and hopelessness in "No One's Listening." Through it all, Drax continues to push forward, not wanting to accept a broken world with inevitable truths, culminating in the closing track, "Be The Same," Point North's driving message to the world. It's okay to feel discomfort, it's okay to acknowledge that you're reaching for a change, it's okay to say "I don't want to be the same."

Self-produced by Jon Lundin and Point North, Brand New Vision is the album Point North have waited their entire lives to release. Devoid of crazy metaphors or poetry, Brand New Vision is human, honest, vulnerable, and aspirational. As the band asserts, "If we can inspire one person to exert some good into this world, we have done our jobs." Brand New Vision is available to pre-order at smarturl.it/brandnewvision.

