Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
P!nk Announces New Single 'Never Not Gonna Dance Again'

P!nk Announces New Single 'Never Not Gonna Dance Again'

"Never Not Gonna Dance Again" will be released on Friday, November 4.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

P!nk has announced that she will release her new single, "Never Not Gonna Dance Again," on Friday, November 4. The track can be pre-saved here.

P!nk has teased some of the track's lyrics in a tweet, sharing: "I want my life to be a Whitney Houston song (I wanna dance!) #NGNDA."

Listen to a preview of the new single here:

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013 and most recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award (the first international artist to receive this honor). Last May, she was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts. The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart.

In 2020, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2020, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and is an ambassador for UNICEF.




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRIVIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRI
October 14, 2022

Tony winner Michael R. Jackson and Kyle Ramar Freeman appeared on SHERRI this morning to sing 'Memory Song' from A Strange Loop. Earlier in the episode, Jackson sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss the show's success on Broadway. Freeman understudies the roles of Usher and Thought 4, 5, and 6 in the show. Watch videos from the appearance now!
EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie MilliganEVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan
October 14, 2022

Everybody Dance, the new documentary following the everyday life of children with different disabilities and explores how ballet has changed their lives, is available now on digital platforms. The new film also features 'I Will Make Thunder,' a new song sung by Bonnie Milligan. Watch the video trailer and listen to the new song now!
Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'
October 14, 2022

Their new full-length album Stay Close To Music, available today via Transgressive, is unlike anything they have released before. Adventurous and expansive, it shatters any previously held assumptions about Mykki’s artistry, leaving them free to define their sound for themselves.
Chloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail BeltranChloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail Beltran
October 14, 2022

A Circoloco DC10 resident, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon’s residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.
Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'
October 14, 2022

“Keep Up” is a full circle moment that takes them back to their euphoric club foundations with an earworm pop hook intertwined that exclaims “Don’t come on by if you’re not here with a good vibe”. This song comes ahead of a string of Australian festival dates that includes Summer Camp Festival, MELT Festival, VANFEST, and Ice Cream Factory. 