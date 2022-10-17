P!nk Announces New Single 'Never Not Gonna Dance Again'

P!nk has announced that she will release her new single, "Never Not Gonna Dance Again," on Friday, November 4. The track can be pre-saved here.

P!nk has teased some of the track's lyrics in a tweet, sharing: "I want my life to be a Whitney Houston song (I wanna dance!) #NGNDA."

Listen to a preview of the new single here:

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013 and most recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award (the first international artist to receive this honor). Last May, she was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts. The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart.

In 2020, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2020, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and is an ambassador for UNICEF.