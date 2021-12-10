Pleasure Island Releases Debut Album LET'S

Queens, New York loungecore beat combo Pleasure Island today share their debut full-length album Let's. Within are eleven songs of beach funk, faux jazz and new wave that tackle topics from urban loneliness to self-realization through a lyrical lens as often times absurd as it is touching.

Let's is the sound of what T. Rex's Marc Bolan referred to as being a "Dandy In The Underworld" Here in are sounds that mirror the heady mix of glamor and seediness, bright light and dark corners, deafening roars and eerie quiet. Hit play and get ready to dive into the wonky world of this mojito-sipping, lounge-lizarding, bossa-beating, and undoubtedly unique New York City three-piece.

Pleasure Island have also unveiled the wonderfully woozy visual for the track "Pretty Gurl". This collaboration with New York-based multimedia artist Preston Spurlock came about after Spurlock provided live projections at a show that Pleasure Island were billed on. Singer Dave Hadden explains, "for the video we wanted to bring the aesthetic of the album to life, but do so in a warped way. It's sort of a blend of low-fi and vaporwave in paradise."

Pleasure Island began as a partnership between fellow relocated Bostonians Dave Hadden and Scott Chasse, whose paths crossed again on the streets of New York. The 'loungecore' moniker bestowed upon them by the mastering engineer of their first self-titled EP, who felt that their early blend of bossa nova, jazz, and slow disco was in need of a tidy descriptor. Sean Tucillo joined on drums for the followup Playa Del Manos EP which saw the group more deeply exploring their dry wit and "surf-deprecating" humor. An approach that takes a gentle dig at the angst that pervades the rock scene. Consider it a pop protest against the puritanical nature of frumpy indie rock.

To celebrate the release of Let's, Pleasure Island are performing special release shows in their past and present hometowns of Boston and NYC. These shows are on December 11th at State Park and December 18th at Gold Sounds. Singer/guitarist Dave Hadden will also be promoting the release in a series of solo South American shows this winter. Further details forthcoming.

Pleasure Island - Let's

Out December 10th, 2021

Get Ready Bodega In The Rain Pretty Gurl Some Folks Hippies SMUWYF Come Over For Dinner Strange Time Someone 2B Sweet 2 Homewrecker Start Smoking Again

instagram.com/pleasure___island

pleasureislandnyc.bandcamp.com

youtube.com/channel/UC_6aDKpnLXAFhwRNiwPQQTQ