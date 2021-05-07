Playing Dead Release New Single 'Get It Right'

Long Island rock outfit Playing Dead have shared their newest single "Get It Right." The new single takes the band in a new direction, opting for a self-described "more laid back" sound compared to previous releases, but leaving none of the excitement behind. Fans can stream "Get It Right" now, below.

On the newest single, vocalist/guitarist Sam Hoyas shares, "'Get It Right' is a song about the ghosts and memories we hold so dearly and try to learn from. It's a very catchy song with a sing-along chorus."

Playing Dead's newest EP, Clock Tick Motivation, is set to be released on May 21. The EP departs from the band's normally fast-paced approach to music, trading in the upbeat anthems for a calmer, more relaxed feel.

"We took a sonic left turn with this EP. We laid off the distortion and velocity and made something more laid back. I had written 15 songs and decided to take the 5 that were the quietest and put them all on the same EP. We succeeded in my opinion."

Playing Dead is a 5-piece power pop rock band from Long Island, NY. Their debut album came out in 2010 and ever since then they have continued to stay active in the local scene with an occasional out of state show. Never staying dormant and continuously recording and releasing new music. As of 2019 they added keyboardist and backing vocalist Jason Rutcofsky (Go Big!/ High School Football Heros) to add a new layer of sound to the mix. They never want to be pigeonholed into a sound, so their catalog will go from fast melodic punk, to mid-tempo rock, to indie pop.

Listen here: