Playing Dead Premiere Music Video for 'Wish'

The video offers a behind-the-scenes look into the recording of the track, which will be featured on the band’s upcoming EP, Clock Tick Motivation, due out tomorrow.

May. 20, 2021  
Long Island rock outfit Playing Dead are premiering the music video for their song "Wish." The video offers a behind-the-scenes look into the recording of the track, which will be featured on the band's upcoming EP, Clock Tick Motivation, due out tomorrow.

"This video came as a complete surprise," shares vocalist/guitarist, Sam Hoyas. "Our keyboard player Jason was recording stuff for no real reason. He then spliced some footage together and put the song in the background and it just worked and looked great. The recording and production are from the Sonix Collaborative team."

Watch it below.

Playing Dead is a 5-piece power pop rock band from Long Island, NY. Their debut album came out in 2010 and ever since then they have continued to stay active in the local scene with an occasional out of state show.

Never staying dormant and continuously recording and releasing new music. As of 2019 they added keyboardist and backing vocalist Jason Rutcofsky (Go Big!/ High School Football Heros) to add a new layer of sound to the mix. They never want to be pigeonholed into a sound, so their catalog will go from fast melodic punk, to mid-tempo rock, to indie pop.


