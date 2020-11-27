Plastik Funk Releases New Single 'Lost'

Hot new DJ Mag Top 100 entry Plastik Funk makes his debut on Don Diablo's Generation HEX imprint with future house induced festival anthem 'Lost', together with German DJ/producer duo Inpetto.

Plastik Funk has previously released on labels like HEXAGON, where Inpetto re-upped his 'Push It' to deeper territories with their edit, aswell as releases on Spinnin', Armada and Smash The House with tracks alongside prominent artists like NERVO, Timmy Trumpet and Alle Farben. Meanwhile, Inpetto have delivered massive hits with 'Needin' U So' and 'Lifting' both topping 5 million streams on Spotify. Their new collaboration 'Lost' is a follow-up to their recent HEXAGON-release 'Push It (Inpetto Edit) and brings fresh innovative sounds to the duo's first "official" collaboration.

Showcasing a glossy, stylistic take on deeper swathes of house, 'Lost' is dominated by the stirring female vocal topline, "You lost me/ and don't think for a second you can ever love me better" the femme fatale echoes on as piano and synth lines propel forth with an explosion of positivity and unexpected production values.

As the melody wraps around the vocal delivery to worm its way into the listeners psyche, dipping and elevating with tonal notes that push-and-pulls between fresh house innovations, punctuated with rolling drums that pierce through the gloss to add personality and depth, Plastik Funk and Inpetto stand strong as a united front.

Listen to "Lost" here:

