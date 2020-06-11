Plants and Animals Share New Single 'Sacrifice'

Today, the Montreal trio Plants and Animals unveils "Sacrifice" a brand new, thumping contrasting song, from their upcoming album to be released in 2020.

Listen below!

"This is a song about what people are willing to do for feelings of acceptance and quick tastes of happiness,"explains the band. "The goal was to have two contrasting sections pushed up against each other with abrupt transitions between them. First there's this rhythmic cycle that's hypnotic and intense, with a vocal line floating through it all dreamy and unanchored. Then, pow, the clouds part and there's a chorus that's straight up easy. It's the clarity of hindsight. Relishing it. And maybe a bit cocky because then we go back to the crazy again. We love playing with tension and release. It comes with its own rush."

Photo Credit: Dominique Berthiaume

