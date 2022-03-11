Plainview Releases New EP 'Nightlife'

Rising emo-revival outfit PlainView have released their highly-anticipated EP Nightlife. Produced by Mike Martenson (Boys Of Fall), the EP features previously released singles "How Much Break Can One Heart Take", "Somehow", and "Feed From You" alongside two never-before-heard tracks.

"Nightlife was written through 2020 and 2021 which I think were pretty demanding years for a lot of people," says guitarist Aaron Rush on the new EP. "I was surrounded with a lot of stress and uncertainty after a close family member passed unexpectedly. This EP deals with a lot of those feelings but also acknowledges the growth and relationships that come out of dark places."

PlainView's most recent single, "How Much Break Can One Heart Take", reached #2 on the Mainstream Rock Most Added, #14 on the Mainstream Rock Increased Plays, and #20 on the Mainstream Rock Indicator Billboard charts. The band will be making their first festival appearance this summer at Inkcarceration in Mansfield, OH.

PlainView is an up-and-coming emo band hailing from southeast Michigan. The band takes roots in that which is sometimes forgotten, but was the main hub for some of the earliest punk rock around - providing fans with an exciting live show and catchy choruses that keep them on their feet and yelling every word at the top of their lungs like their life depended on it.

The band formed in early 2020, with one sole mission at hand - REVIVE THE EMO SCENE. PlainView is taking the scene by storm with melodic vocals, driving guitar riffs, and soaring choruses and will leave you wanting more.

PlainView is Steven Dechausse (vocals), Aaron Rush (guitar/vocals), Andrew Momeyer (bass/vocals), Chris Parker (guitar), and Zach Schroeder (drums).

Listen to the new EP here: