Plain White T's Celebrate 15th Anniversary of 'All That We Needed' With Vinyl Debut

Set for release on November 13th.

Craft Recordings announces the vinyl debut of Plain White T's' best-selling third album, All That We Needed. Set for release on November 13th and available for preorder today, this special 15th-anniversary edition of All That We Needed is pressed on opaque red vinyl. Additionally, a limited-edition version pressed on yellow splatter vinyl will be sold exclusively in the band's webstore. The LP also features the debut recording of the band's GRAMMY®-nominated, quadruple-platinum hit, "Hey There Delilah."

2005's All That We Needed was Plain White T's' breakthrough album, following 2000's Come on Over and 2002's Stop, which marked the Chicago quintet's debut with Fearless Records. All That We Needed also found the group solidifying their current line-up of singer Tom Higgenson, lead guitarist Tim Lopez, rhythm guitarist Dave Tirio, bassist Mike Retondo, and drummer De'Mar Hamilton. For their third album, the band turned to producers Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Usher) and Loren Israel (Jimmy Eat World, Less Than Jake, Sugarcult), who helped the artists concoct a collection of infectious songs. Leaning further into power-pop territory, All That We Needed found the five-piece exploring new sonic textures, and expanding beyond their emo and pop-punk roots.

Upon its release, All That We Needed garnered acclaim from outlets like AllMusic, who praised its songs for recalling "...great lost bands like the Producers, the Ravyns, and the Romantics." The album's standout track, "Hey There Delilah," was released as a single in May 2006. As it picked up steam, the band re-recorded the song, augmenting the ballad with a string section from cellist Eric Remschneider. The single swiftly rose up the charts - peaking at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Globally, the song hit No.1 in Canada, No.2 in the UK, and entered the Top Ten in territories around the world. Bolstered by the single, All That We Needed was certified Gold by the RIAA.

"Hey There Delilah" - which has since gone on to sell over four million copies in the US alone - was named one of the "10 Best Songs of 2007" by Time magazine, and one of the "100 Greatest Songs of the '­00s" by VH1. In 2008, the single was nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards (Song of the Year, Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal).

"I'm so excited for All That We Needed to come out on vinyl!," proclaims Tom Higgenson. "With this crazy year, and everyone staying home more, I feel like the experience of listening to an album on vinyl is more relevant now than ever. I can't wait to hold this album and hear it in a brand-new way, 15 years after releasing it. All That We Needed changed everything for us. I'm so proud to finally have it come out on vinyl."

Since the release of All That We Needed and "Hey There Delilah," Plain White T's have continued to amass an enduring, engaging, and enigmatic catalog, including unshakable anthems such as the double-platinum "1,2,3,4" and the platinum "Rhythm of Love." Along the way, the five-piece have logged countless miles on the road in front of sold-out crowds in nearly every corner of the globe, while in 2018, they released their eighth studio album, Parallel Universe.

Most recently, the group released an expanded, 15th-anniversary edition of All That We Needed across digital platforms. The reissue offered five previously unreleased live acoustic renditions of songs from the album, including "Hey There Delilah," "Revenge," "Breakdown," "Take Me Away," and "All That We Needed." Alongside their digital reissue, the band also shared a new, animated lyric video for "Hey There Delilah."

