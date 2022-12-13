Pixies Announce Leg One of 2023 North American Headline Tour
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10:00AM (local).
Currently in New Zealand wrapping up Phase One of their massive 2022 - 2023 World Tour, today Pixies announce initial dates for the first leg of their 2023 North American headline trek. Pixies will hit the road on May 4 at the Fox Theatre in Oakland CA, headlining shows in U.S. western states through to the middle of May.
The confirmed dates are below; tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10:00AM (local). Log on to https://www.pixiesmusic.com for all ticket purchasing information.
The tour is in support of the band's latest album, Doggerel, a mature yet visceral record of gruesome folk, ballroom pop and brutal rock haunted by the ghosts of affairs and indulgences, driven wild by cosmic forces and envisioning digital afterlives where no God has provided one. The album was released on September 30, 2022 (BMG).
As will be the case on these upcoming dates, every Pixies' show will be different from those they played before and those they will play down the line. Prior to every tour, the Pixies rehearse 90-100 songs from their extensive catalogue, and "the next song" is determined just before its first note is played. Concertgoers can expect the band to perform some of their most beloved and iconic Pixies songs, as well as tracks from Doggerel.
Pixies - Black Francis/guitar, Joey Santiago/lead guitar, David Lovering/drums, and Paz Lenchantin/bass - have been acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering band of the late 80s alt/rock movement, having served as a major influence for artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, the Strokes, Weezer, and many more. And today, a whole new generation of music fans has been discovering and embracing the band's "loudquietloud" signature sound. Quirky, catchy melodies have always been Pixies' calling card; eight genre-defining studio albums, including the Gold-certified Surfer Rosa, and the iconic Platinum Doolittle, considered one of the all-time, quintessential alt/rock albums. Sell-out crowds all over the globe, Pixies' live shows are unadulterated magic, simultaneously electrifying and lo-fi. Seventy-five minutes of the band playing anything they want, in whatever order they want, the classics and the new gems.
Confirmed dates for the first leg of Pixies' North American tour are as follows:
PIXIES TOUR DATES
4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA
6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA
8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ
9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM
10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO
12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
12-14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT (Festival)
