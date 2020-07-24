PipoBeats New Single Featuring Caroline Kole

Bilingual artist PipoBeats has released his latest single, "I'm Thinking When" featuring Caroline Kole, "...a pop singer who has been compared to Julia Michaels and Halsey (Billboard Magazine)."

"I'm Thinking When" highlights PipoBeats' ability to fuse his cultures together through his music. Like all of his previous tracks, PipoBeats recorded and produced "I'm Thinking When" within his home studio in Pasadena, California. "I'm Thinking When" is his first single release since his debut album Singing Hills in January of this year. After reaching a new height of success after his participation on NBC's Songland, PipoBeats has been featured in multiple publications such as American Songwriter, POPSUGAR, CelebSecrets, Hola! Magazine, and numerous others. This single is just the tip of the iceberg of what fans can expect from him in 2020.

Filippo Gabella, known as PipoBeats, is of Chilean descent and is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist musician. Starting at the tender age of eight-years-old, playing on shoeboxes in lieu of a real drum set and performing at his school talent shows and local events. PipoBeats is now a rising pop artist who was a winner on NBC's Songland Season 2, the Luis Fonsi episode. Luis Fonsi recorded and released PipoBeats' track "Sway" as a result, and the song hit the #1 spot on the iTunes Music Chart in the US. He has performed on national and international stages for thousands of viewers around the world while touring and on Asian and Chilean television. PipoBeats' music has been streamed and played on over 700 college stations and has been featured in various digital and print publications. His fans can also look forward to a single in Spanish and English that will be coming soon.

