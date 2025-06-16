PinkPantheress Sets Residency-Style Tour in North America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British anti-pop star, PinkPantheress has announced 9 North American An Evening with PinkPantheress residency-style tour dates, bringing her new mixtape Fancy That to audiences in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more for the first time.

The North American dates are her first headlining Stateside shows since last year’s Capable of Love ‘24 tour and will follow PinkPantheress’ debut performance at the Glastonbury Festival, as well as her sold-out two-night residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in September.

PinkPantheress’ artist presale begins on Wednesday, June 18 @ 10 am local time. Fans can sign up for presale access via here. Local and Spotify presales begin Thursday, June 19 @ 12 pm local time. All presales end on Friday, June 20 @ 9 am local time. General on-sale begins Friday, June 20 @ 10 am local time.

Written and produced by PinkPantheress, Fancy That was created alongside aksel arvid, Count Baldor, phil, Oscar Scheller, The Dare and others, bringing together a collective of creative minds to shape her latest sonic evolution. As she steps into her fun and kitsch-y era, rooted in British culture, the 9-track project showcases her signature vocals and genre-blurring sound. This mixtape marks a new chapter for PinkPantheress as she embraces a new level of intimacy. Fancy That is a testament to PinkPantheress’ ear, featuring samples and interpolations from Panic! at the Disco to Jessica Simpson to Basement Jaxx and William Orbit as she seamlessly blends classics and hidden gems with her signature earworm production.

An Evening with PinkPantheress North America Tour Routing

Friday, October 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Saturday, October 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Monday, October 27 - Toronto, ONT - Massey Hall

Wednesday, October 29 - Toronto, ONT - Massey Hall

Saturday, November 1 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wednesday, November 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Thursday, November 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Wednesday, November 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Thursday, November 13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

About PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer. On an upward trajectory since 2021, PinkPantheress introspective lyrics, and ability to create infectious beats have garnered her a dedicated fan base. Since stepping onto the scene, PinkPantheress has graced the covers of i-D, The Face, and Rolling Stone UK, while also starring in campaigns for Marc Jacobs Heaven, Starface, Bose, and Apple. Most recently, she was honoured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and crowned Producer of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. With each achievement, PinkPantheress continues to mesmerise and dominate, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Charlie Engman

