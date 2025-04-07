PinkPantheress Sets New Mixtape and London Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PinkPantheress has announced her upcoming sophomore mixtape, Fancy That, out May 9th via Warner Records UK. In celebration, PinkPantheress has also announced a residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Written and produced by PinkPantheress, Fancy That was created alongside aksel arvid, Count Baldor, phil, Oscar Scheller, The Dare and others, bringing together a collective of creative minds to shape her latest sonic evolution. As she steps into her fun and kitsch-y era, rooted in British culture, the 9-track project showcases her signature vocals and genre-blurring sound.

This mixtape marks a new chapter for PinkPantheress as she embraces a new level of intimacy. Fancy That is testament to PinkPantheress’ ear, featuring samples and interpolations from Panic! at the Disco to Jessica Simpson to Basement Jaxx as she seamlessly blends classics and hidden gems with her signature earworm production. The sophomore mixtape will feature previously teased ‘Illegal’ alongside recently released single ‘Tonight’, which offers a glimpse into the unapologetic soundscape she has crafted.

PinkPantheress' residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton will take place on 18th and 19th September. Pre-Order ‘Fancy That’ here by 9th April at 5pm BST for exclusive presale access. General sale goes live 14th April at 10am BST here.

London Residency

September 18th - O2 Academy Brixton

September 19th - O2 Academy Brixton

About PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer. On an upward trajectory since 2021, PinkPantheress introspective lyrics, and ability to create infectious beats have garnered her a dedicated fan base. Since stepping onto the scene, PinkPantheress has graced the covers of i-D, The Face, and Rolling Stone UK, while also starring in campaigns for Marc Jacobs Heaven, Starface, Bose, and Apple. Most recently, she was honoured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and crowned Producer of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. With each achievement, PinkPantheress continues to mesmerise and dominate, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Charlie Engham

Comments