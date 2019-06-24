Pink Sweat$ Announces PINK BEGINNINGS TOUR - PART 2

Pink Sweat$ has announced the next leg of his hugely popular "Pink Beginnings" headline tour. "Pink Beginnings Tour - Part 2" gets underway September 9th at Detroit, MI's El Club and then travels through the month. Tickets for all newly announced dates will first be available via artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 26th at 10am local time. Fans can register for first access to pre-sale tickets at events.seated.com/pink-sweats. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28th @ 10am local time.

Recently named Apple Music's "Up Next" artist - having already ranked among Billboard's "11 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2019" - Pink Sweat$ is also slated to appear at a number of upcoming festivals, including Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza (Saturday, August 3rd), Philadelphia, PA's Made in America (Saturday, August 31st), Seattle, WA's Bumbershoot (Sunday, September 1st) and Las Vegas, NV's Life Is Beautiful (Saturday, September 21st).

PINK SWEAT$

PINK BEGINNINGS TOUR - PART 2

AUGUST

3 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *

31 - Philadelphia, PA - Made in America *

SEPTEMBER

1 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot *

9 - Detroit, MI - El Club

11 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

13 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

17 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful *

24 - San Francisco, CA - Mezzanine

26 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

27 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

The announcement follows the recent premiere of "Coke & Henny, Pt. 2," a remarkable new visual streaming now HERE. "Coke & Henny, Pt. 2" is featured on Pink Sweat$' acclaimed new EP, VOLUME 2, available now for streaming and download HERE. The 5-track collection - which includes the hit singles "I Know" and "Coke & Henny, Pt. 1" - received praised from fans and critics alike, garnering attention from such top outlets as Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Ones To Watch, and The FADER, among others.

Pink Sweat$ - who recently made his high profile network TV debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, streaming HERE - is shaping up as one of the most universally praised new artists in recent memory, coming to prominence with honestyetched throughout his melodies. Among his rapidly growing list of honors, the Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter-producer recently received SXSW's prestigious Grulke® Prize for "Developing U.S. Act," writing, "The artist/songwriter/producer's music is rooted in R&B and Soul, stripping back the typical genre-specific production to showcase melodic intricacy and lyrical prowess... (Pink) has worked with a wide range of today's popular artists, but is now ready to take center-stage himself."

Hailed by HYPEBEAST as "a bright new face in the R&B world," Pink Sweat$ has drawn international applause for his utterly unique brand of genre-smashing contemporary soul, marked by lyrical complexity, melodic power, and true vocal majesty. He began making music at the age of 19, cutting demo vocals at Philly's legendary Sigma Sounds Studios. There he began his career as a songwriter and producer, teaming with a wide range of artists spanning Tierra Whack to Florida Georgia Line.

In 2018, Pink Sweat$ fully stepped into the spotlight with his extraordinary debut EP, VOLUME 1, available for streaming and download HERE. The project included the acclaimed singles "Honesty," available for streaming and download HERE. The track earned close to 10 million worldwide streams while its official companion video boasts more than 7 million views via YouTube HERE. VOLUME 1 also includes "Drama," available for streaming and download HERE, with its own companion video streaming HERE.





