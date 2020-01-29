Pinegrove Announce New 2020 Tour Dates With Hovvdy

Pinegrove have just announced an additional run of tour dates in Europe and North America. Support for the new US dates will come from Hovvdy. All tour dates can be found below. New dates are listed in bold. The band will be on tour in support of their latest album, Marigold, which was just released on Rough Trade.

In week one of release, Marigold landed the #1 spot on Billboard's Alternative New Artist Chart, #2 in Rock, #2 on Top New Artist, #2 LP Vinyl, #2 Current Alternative, #14 on Top Current Albums and #176 on the Top 200.

Pinegrove will be heading out on an extensive US and European tour starting on February 1st in Tucson, AZ. Highlights include stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Austin and more... Tickets for all new dates are on-sale this Friday, 1/31, at noon local time. Tickets and additional information can be found HERE.

Formed in 2010 in Montclair, NJ by childhood friends Evan and drummer Zack Levine, Pinegrove have released three previous albums - Everything So Far (2015), Cardinal (2016), and Skylight (2018) - to massive critical acclaim, garnering them a widespread and devoted listenership. Hall named the band after a "beautiful and regulated, yet natural and messy" grid of pine trees on his college grounds. 'The Pinegrove' was a place of introspection, repose and spiritual serenity, and a place he had established to be creatively fertile. That influence - the peace found in nature and contemplation - is a theme in his songwriting.

Zack describes Pinegrove as a constellation of "soulmates." At 30 years old, Zack and Evan have known each other for 25 years and have been playing music together for twenty, communicating via a "telepathic musical connection." Nearly everyone they work with are friends and collaborators from way back. Marigold features Evan, Zack, Nick, as well as Josh Marre (who, outside of his usual guitar duties, doubles on bass for this record), Sam Skinner, Nandi Rose, Evan's dad Doug Hall, and Zack & Nick's dad Michael William Levine. Sam also engineered and co-produced the record, as he has on every Pinegrove recording since 2015.

While there is room for ambiguity in Evan's hypnotic storytelling, its thesis is anchored as always in radical empathy. This is music that makes a humble yet confident case for inclusiveness and community, for tenderness and patience in a world that sometimes seems to have other plans."This is a lifelong project," Zack says, "We're always thinking about how to be better humans and humanists. It's about how to keep going, and to respond to the world as it is right now."

Pinegrove Winter Tour 2020

01-Feb-20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress !

03-Feb-20 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !

04-Feb-20 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box !

05-Feb-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy ! **SOLD OUT**

07-Feb-20 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's ! **SOLD OUT**

08-Feb-20 Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse !

09-Feb-20 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ! **SOLD OUT**

10-Feb-20 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's ! **SOLD OUT**

12-Feb-20 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune ! **SOLD OUT**

13-Feb-20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ! **SOLD OUT**

15-Feb-20 Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex #

16-Feb-20 Denver, CO @ Gothic # **SOLD OUT**

18-Feb-20 Santa Fe, CA @ Meow Wolf #

19-Feb-20 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

21-Feb-20 Austin, TX @ Emos #

22-Feb-20 Houston, TX @ White Oak #

23-Feb-20 Dallas, TX @ Trees # **SOLD OUT**

18-Mar-20 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall **SOLD OUT**

19-Mar-20 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique $

20-Mar-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord $

21-Mar-20 Berlin,Germany @ Lido %

23-Mar-20 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang %

24-Mar-20 Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9 %

25-Mar-20 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof %

26-Mar-20 Paris, France @ Le Boule Noir %

28-Mar-20 Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social % **SOLD OUT**

29-Mar-20 Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social %

30-Mar-20 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio %

31-Mar-20 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

01-Apr-20 Bristol, UK @ SWX %

02-Apr-20 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %

! - w. Support from LAKE

# - w. Support from Whitney Ballen

$ - w. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

% - w. Support from Katy J Pearson

New 2020 Tour Dates:

20-May-20 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

21-May-20 Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy 2

22-May-20 Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

23-May-20 Sheffield, UK @ The LEadmill

24-May-20 Newcastle, UK @ This Is Tomorrow Festival

04-June-20 Portland, ME @ Port City ^

06-June-20 New York, NY @ Governor's Ball ^

07-June-20 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

09-June-20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls ^

10-June-20 Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum ^

11-June-20 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe ^

12-June-20 Louisville, KY @ Headliners ^

14-June-20 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

16-June-20 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

17-June-20 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ^

18-June-20 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ^

^ - w. Support from Hovvdy





Related Articles View More Music Stories