Pineappleciti Releases Dance-Centric Music Video To SAUCE, via VIBE Magazine

PineappleCiti serves up some "Sauce" in the new music video for the standout from her latest album neonBLUE.

The fun, carefree visual sees the New Jersey artist pairing her catchy single with choreography, a dance-off at a strip mall, and a hilarious character switch with PineappleCiti as a grumpy grandma.

"I really had a lot of fun working on this set. I wanted to incorporate the Jersey dancing scene as much as possible so it was great shooting the 'Sauce' video all over my home state," PineappleCititold VIBE. "Playing the grandma was a crazy experience. The director and I felt like nobody could play the role better than me so we decided to spice it up and do something I've never done before."

Read more at VIBE and watch the video here:





