Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce 'Live At KEXP' RSD Exclusive Vinyl Release

The Newcastle, UK-based group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have announced a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl release of their explosive KEXP session. Recorded during the band's 2023 US tour supporting their acclaimed new album Land Of Sleeper, Live at KEXP provides a front row seat to Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs' unhinged and undeniable performance style.

Available on April 20th at participating Record Store Day retailers via Missing Piece Records, the release is pressed on limited edition red vinyl. The band will return to the US this weekend with North American tour dates this February and May, full tour routing below.

“Sitting five feet away from this brutally beautiful performance, I realized quickly that I had the best seat to the best show in the World in that moment,” says KEXP DJ Troy Nelson. “Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs simply Rock Rock Rock Rock Rock Rock Rock.” “KEXP was a real bucket list moment for us,” notes guitarist Adam Ian Sykes. “It was such a pleasure to be invited to record a session, we hope you enjoy it as much as we did.”

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs' 2023 album Land of Sleeper (currently available on vinyl and streaming services) has been praised by Pitchfork, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, and many more. Videos were released for the coruscating “Ultimate Hammer,” a high-octane sonic ride that melds classic riffage with the group's predilection for offbeat chaos, and “Mr Medicine,” the audio equivalent of sticking a fork in plug socket. They also previously released a blistering live performance video of the track “Terror's Pillow.”

Land of Sleeper is the heavy-psych/garage-rock band's fourth studio album and follows 2020's Viscerals, which Under The Radar described as a “sense bludgeoning amalgamation of metal, punk, and experimental noise at its most brutal,” while Louder declared it “Utterly enthralling.” Kerrang writes, “melding the fuzzed-up, stripped-back muscle of heavyweights like Black Sabbath and Motörhead to progressive sludginess, then pouring on a generous helping of the wryly abstract humor of IDLES, this third album is a strange, unruly offering.”

North American Tour Dates:

02/18/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

02/20/24 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

02/22/24 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

02/23/24 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records: Cass Corridor

02/24/24 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

05/03/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

05/04/24 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

05/06/24 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

05/07/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket Social Hall

05/08/24 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/09/24 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

05/11/24 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Photo Credit: AI Overdrive