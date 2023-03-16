Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras Tour

The Eras Tour kicks off tomorrow, March 17 in Glendale, AZ.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona.

"In my Eras era," Swift captioned the post, which featured several sneak peeks at her in rehearsals for the concert tour. A closeup on her nails, each painted to reflect a different album era, concluded the post.

Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past "eras," including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.

Tonight, Swift will released"Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Featuring Joy Williams and John Boy Music)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "All of the Girls You Loved Before" at midnight.

Joy Williams and John Boy Music were previously known as The Civil Wars, although they broke up in 2014. They have reunited for this new collaboration.

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.'

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates

March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
March 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 1 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 2 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 13 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
April 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
April 15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
April 21 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 22 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 23- Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 5 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
May 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
May 7 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 20 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 21 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 27 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 28 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
June 2 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 4- Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 9 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
June 23 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
June 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium
July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium
July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
July 22 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
July 23 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
July 28 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium
July 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium
August 3 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 5 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium



Neon Straightjackets Release New Single $#!7CANNED Photo
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone Photo
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.
RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single Michael Keaton Photo
RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single 'Michael Keaton'
The wildly anthemic track spins a real-life incident into the new album’s most fantastically offbeat moment (from the chorus: “It’s 3:35 in the morning/And I thought CBD would not get me high/But here I am thinking/What if Michael Keaton killed himself in Multiplicity?/Would that be genocide?”). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
American Trappist Shares New Single Seg Fault Photo
American Trappist Shares New Single 'Seg Fault'
“Seg Fault' has a comfortable ambiance, compact instrumentation, and a pulsating guitar line similar to Deerhunter, The Pixies, and Amen Dunes. The track was recorded live with engineer Matt Poirier (The War on Drugs, The National) at Miner St. Studios in Philadelphia. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share