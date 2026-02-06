Photos: Highlights from Juilliard School's CELEBRATION: A BENEFIT FOR SCHOLARSHIP

The event was on February 4.
Arts luminaries, trustees, benefactors, alumni, and students gathered at The Juilliard School’s annual Celebration: A Benefit for Scholarship on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, in New York City.
Hosted by Juilliard President Damian Woetzel and Board Chair Vincent Mai, the event raised more than $2.4 million in support of student scholarships. In April 2025, Juilliard announced its Campaign for the Future, an initiative to become a fully tuition-free institution.
The evening began with a performance in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, directed by Arnhold Creative Associate at Large and Distinguished Visiting Faculty Jamar Roberts, which spanned the breadth of Juilliard’s artistry. It kicked off with a tribute to Juilliard alum John Williams (’55, composition) featuring pianist Tony Siqi Yun (Pre-College ’20; BM ’24, Graduate Diploma ’25, MM ’26, Artist Diploma ’27) and the Juilliard Orchestra. In a surprise guest appearance, alum Yo-Yo Ma (Pre-College ’71; Professional Studies ’72, cello) joined faculty members Stella Chen (DMA ’21), Molly Carr (BM ’09, MM ’11), and Shai Wosner (BM ’99, MM ’01) in an excerpt from Wosner’s chamber arrangement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony.
Photo credit: Julie Skarratt and Rosalie O’Connor
Jeffrey Seller, Tom Kitt and Justin Peck
Chloe Misseldine and Tony Yun
Abdo Ballester, Misty Copeland and Damian Woetzel
Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney and Fareeda Pasha
Damian Woetzel, Yo-Yo Ma, Anna Wintour, Catherine "Catie" Marron and William "Billy" Norwich
Alessio Crognale-Roberts and Jamar Roberts
Itzhak Perlman and Toby Perlman
Nicholas Britell
Anna Wintour
Olu Evans, Misty Copeland, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck
Laura Linney and Jeffrey Seller
Juilliard Fiddle Club
Ellie Liu
Sapu-D'jano
"Milestones" Music by Miles Davis ('45, trumpet) Juilliard Jazz
A Kind of Marriage (World premiere) Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney Choreography by Jamar Roberts (Arnhold Creative Associate at Large and Distinguished Visiting Faculty) Music by William Byrd, Mass for Four Voices (excerpt) Music by Marvin Gaye, Sandra Elaine Greene, and Gwen Gordy Fuqua, "Distant Lover" (excerpt) Juilliard Drama
Yo-Yo Ma and Damian Woetzel, Celebration 2026
A Tribute to John Williams ('55, composition) Adapted by Paul Lavender Juilliard Orchestra Conducted by Ricardo Ferro (MM '24, MM '26) and Adrian Rogers (MM '26)
Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica" (excerpt) Music by Ludwig van Beethoven Arranged by Shai Wosner (Faculty) Stella Chen (DMA '21; Faculty), Violin Yo-Yo Ma (Pre-College '71; Professional Studies '72, cello) Shai Wosner (BM '99, MM '01; Faculty), Piano Molly Carr (BM '09, MM '11; Faculty), Viola
