Photos: Highlights from Juilliard School's CELEBRATION: A BENEFIT FOR SCHOLARSHIP

The event was on February 4.

By: Feb. 06, 2026

Arts luminaries, trustees, benefactors, alumni, and students gathered at The Juilliard School’s annual Celebration: A Benefit for Scholarship on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, in New York City.

Hosted by Juilliard President Damian Woetzel and Board Chair Vincent Mai, the event raised more than $2.4 million in support of student scholarships. In April 2025, Juilliard announced its Campaign for the Future, an initiative to become a fully tuition-free institution.

The evening began with a performance in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, directed by Arnhold Creative Associate at Large and Distinguished Visiting Faculty Jamar Roberts, which spanned the breadth of Juilliard’s artistry. It kicked off with a tribute to Juilliard alum John Williams (’55, composition) featuring pianist Tony Siqi Yun (Pre-College ’20; BM ’24, Graduate Diploma ’25, MM ’26, Artist Diploma ’27) and the Juilliard Orchestra. In a surprise guest appearance, alum Yo-Yo Ma (Pre-College ’71; Professional Studies ’72, cello) joined faculty members Stella Chen (DMA ’21), Molly Carr (BM ’09, MM ’11), and Shai Wosner (BM ’99, MM ’01) in an excerpt from Wosner’s chamber arrangement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony. 

Check out photos from the event here!

Photo credit: Julie Skarratt and Rosalie O’Connor

Jeffrey Seller, Tom Kitt and Justin Peck

Chloe Misseldine and Tony Yun

Abdo Ballester, Misty Copeland and Damian Woetzel

Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney and Fareeda Pasha

Damian Woetzel, Yo-Yo Ma, Anna Wintour, Catherine "Catie" Marron and William "Billy" Norwich

Alessio Crognale-Roberts and Jamar Roberts

Itzhak Perlman and Toby Perlman

Nicholas Britell

Anna Wintour

Olu Evans, Misty Copeland, Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Laura Linney and Jeffrey Seller

Juilliard Fiddle Club

The Company

The Company

Ellie Liu

Sapu-D'jano

The Company

The Company

The Company

"Milestones" Music by Miles Davis ('45, trumpet) Juilliard Jazz

A Kind of Marriage (World premiere) Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney Choreography by Jamar Roberts (Arnhold Creative Associate at Large and Distinguished Visiting Faculty) Music by William Byrd, Mass for Four Voices (excerpt) Music by Marvin Gaye, Sandra Elaine Greene, and Gwen Gordy Fuqua, "Distant Lover" (excerpt) Juilliard Drama

Yo-Yo Ma and Damian Woetzel, Celebration 2026

A Tribute to John Williams ('55, composition) Adapted by Paul Lavender Juilliard Orchestra A Tribute to John Williams ('55, composition) Adapted by Paul Lavender Conducted by Ricardo Ferro (MM '24, MM '26) and Adrian Rogers (MM '26)

Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica" (excerpt) Music by Ludwig van Beethoven Arranged by Shai Wosner (Faculty) Stella Chen (DMA '21; Faculty), Violin Yo-Yo Ma (Pre-College '71; Professional Studies '72, cello) Shai Wosner (BM '99, MM '01; Faculty), Piano Molly Carr (BM '09, MM '11; Faculty), Viola Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica" (excerpt) Music by Ludwig van Beethoven Arranged by Shai Wosner (Faculty)


