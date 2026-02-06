Photos: Highlights from Juilliard School's CELEBRATION: A BENEFIT FOR SCHOLARSHIP

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arts luminaries, trustees, benefactors, alumni, and students gathered at The Juilliard School’s annual Celebration: A Benefit for Scholarship on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, in New York City.

Hosted by Juilliard President Damian Woetzel and Board Chair Vincent Mai, the event raised more than $2.4 million in support of student scholarships. In April 2025, Juilliard announced its Campaign for the Future, an initiative to become a fully tuition-free institution.

The evening began with a performance in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, directed by Arnhold Creative Associate at Large and Distinguished Visiting Faculty Jamar Roberts, which spanned the breadth of Juilliard’s artistry. It kicked off with a tribute to Juilliard alum John Williams (’55, composition) featuring pianist Tony Siqi Yun (Pre-College ’20; BM ’24, Graduate Diploma ’25, MM ’26, Artist Diploma ’27) and the Juilliard Orchestra. In a surprise guest appearance, alum Yo-Yo Ma (Pre-College ’71; Professional Studies ’72, cello) joined faculty members Stella Chen (DMA ’21), Molly Carr (BM ’09, MM ’11), and Shai Wosner (BM ’99, MM ’01) in an excerpt from Wosner’s chamber arrangement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony.