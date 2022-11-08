Photos: GIVĒON Unveils New Recording Studio in Long Beach

On Thursday, Nov. 3 multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and R&B star GIVĒON returned home to Long Beach, CA to pay tribute to his roots and give back to his hometown and community that helped launch his career.

Surrounded by his mother and brothers, GIVĒON unveiled a newly designed, state-of-the-art recording studio gifted to the World-Famous VIP Records in partnership with Tres Generaciones Tequila. At the event, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia presented GIVĒON with a proclamation for his support and contributions to the community.

The studio was gifted by GIVĒON in partnership with Tres Generaciones Tequila, as well as 100 hours of studio time that will be offered to the community managed by VIP Records. This will be the first time in decades that musicians can record within VIP Records' walls.

At the event, GIVĒON talked about how it was in the recording studio that he realized it was a year since his breakup and the moment when he decided to write a song about "the anniversary of a heartbreak," which became his multi-platinum "Heartbreak Anniversary."

