Photos: Carrie Underwood Takes Final Bows in 'REFLECTION' Las Vegas Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday night, country music superstar Carrie Underwood concluded her over three-year run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Performing 72 shows of the acclaimed production, Underwood is not only the first and longest-running resident headliner at Resorts World Theatre but also has the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country music artist – marking a historic milestone on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Underwood and the show have garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with multiple sold-out runs, performing to over 300,000 fans.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, executives from AEG Presents Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas presented a commemorative plaque and custom gaming table felt to Underwood to celebrate her closing weekend of REFLECTION.

The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Carrie opened the doors of the world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike.

REFLECTION utilized spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics, and the latest visual and audio technology, with extravagant set pieces that can only be seen in her Las Vegas residency. Carrie has taken the entertainment value to new heights, joined onstage by her 8-piece band, a cast of 8 dancers, aerialists and cyr wheel performers, and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour, and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect.

From its first performance to the last, Underwood’s REFLECTION has kept audiences on their feet, singing along on a thrilling musical journey highlighting the Greatest Hits from her stellar career. From the pulsing opening notes to the spectacular finale, the show is indeed a reflection of Carrie’s rise to superstardom, celebrating 20 years since winning the title of “American Idol” and the many #1 hits and bestselling albums she has amassed along the way. The production brought those hits to life in new and different ways that re-imagine fan favorites in a stunning production worthy of Las Vegas. The iconic compilation of dazzling staging and visual effects, powerful vocals, and showstopping moments featured 20 of Underwood’s chart-topping hits, including “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats,” “All-American Girl,” and “Something in the Water.”

Fans of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency can continue to stream the production, “Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION,” worldwide on Hulu and Disney+.

Photo credit: Jeff Johnson

Comments