Buju Banton, The Roots, E-40, & More Join BETX Concert Series Lineup

BET Media Group has revealed the first wave of talent and programming set to take over Los Angeles for BET Experience 2025, a multi-day celebration showcasing the best in music culture, and community happening June 5–8, ahead Culture’s Biggest Night, “BET Awards 2025.”

BET Experience: Buju Banton kicks off the festivities on Wednesday, June 5, with a powerful headlining performance from the global reggae icon at the Hollywood Palladium.

On Saturday, June 8, the legendary Roots Picnic returns to the Hollywood Bowl for A Roots Picnic Experience: Class of ‘95 featuring The Roots, Lil' Kim, Redman & Method Man, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Raekwon, Goodie Mob, E-40, DJ Quik, and Havoc.

BET will also present BET R&B Night at the YouTube Theater on June 8, showcasing a night of unforgettable performances by Jagged Edge, Donell Jones, and Eric Bellinger with a special R&B ONLY set featuring Tiára Monique and JABARI. In addition to their own set, R&B ONLY will host the evening, keeping the vibes flowing between performances with their signature DJ sets throughout the night.

BETX 2025 is transforming Culture’s Biggest Night into Culture’s Biggest Week, promising to take you higher with the ultimate celebration of Black culture and entertainment. Anchoring this year’s Experience is fan-favorite BETX 2025 FanFest, a free event taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8. For more information, visit BETExperience.com.

Additionally, BET Experience joins forces with WayMaker Men’s Summit on June 5 and 6 at The Beehive by SoLa Impact, offering two days of empowering conversation, networking, and community-building focused on men of color. Register for WayMaker Men’s Summit at BETX here.

BET Experience sets the tone for Monday, June 9, with the premiere of “BET Awards” 2025. Additional “BET Experience” 2025 talent and programming will be announced at a later date.

