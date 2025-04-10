Snir Yamin To Embark On Highly Anticipated 2025 U.S. Tour And Release Duet With Shira Averbuch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Israeli singer-songwriter Snir Yamin is gearing up for his highly anticipated U.S. tour, kicking off in September 2025. Known for his captivating performances and emotional songwriting, Snir will be taking his alternative pop sound to major U.S. cities, including Nashville, Columbus, Cleveland, Buffalo, Burlington, Portland (ME), Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and New York City.

Building on the momentum of his hit single Aftermath, which charted at #2 on Spotify in both Israel and New Zealand, Snir is now set to bring his evocative one-man shows to fans across the United States. His signature blend of emotional storytelling and alternative pop has earned him a devoted following, with listeners drawn to his raw and authentic lyrics about love, heartbreak, and political struggles.

In addition to the tour, Snir is excited to share a special surprise with his fans: a duet with the talented Shira Averbuch, which is expected to be released soon. Known for her powerful voice and deeply moving music, Shira has built a remarkable career through her work in both the music and theater worlds. Her song Am I Beautiful, written following her friend's battle with stage 3 breast cancer, quickly became an anthem of healing and strength, showcasing Shira's ability to touch hearts through her music.

Shira's career has taken her from New York's vibrant theater community, where she starred in Off Broadway musicals Solitary Light and Evening 1910 to critical acclaim, to stages across the U.S. and Europe. A performer described by The New York Times as having a "winning and beguiling voice" and "enigmatically expressive smile," Shira's music has consistently captivated audiences worldwide. Alongside Grammy-nominated drummer Dan Pugach, Shira has released two EPs, Till the Sun Comes and Birds of a Feather, both of which showcase her folk-acoustic sound that resonates deeply with listeners.

Her latest project, The-Heart-To-Heart Songbook, a collaboration with author and spiritual counselor Susan P. Lax, explores themes of grief, joy, and resilience through soul-nourishing original songs. Additionally, Shira serves as the Artist-in-Residence at B'nai Jeshurun Synagogue in NYC, using the power of music to build community and foster spiritual growth. Her background in music therapy further amplifies her ability to connect with people on a profound level, having worked at the Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine at Beth Israel Hospital in NYC.

Snir and Shira have been collaborating for years, and their upcoming duet promises to be an unforgettable fusion of their unique styles. With their shared dedication to creating meaningful music, the release of this song is sure to be one of the most highly anticipated moments of 2025.

"This is going to be a special moment for both Shira and me. We've been working together for almost a decade, and I think this song truly represents both of our journeys," said Snir Yamin. "I can't wait to share it with all of you."

Exact tour dates, venues, and ticket information for Snir Yamin's 2025 U.S. tour will be available in July. Fans can expect an exciting opportunity to experience Snir's powerful performances live.

