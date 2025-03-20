Video: Dove Cameron Performs 'Too Much' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dove Cameron recently visited The Tonight Show to perform Too Much, her new single released last month. This is her first new music since her 2023 debut album Alchemical: Volume 1 and is expected to be the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album. Watch her performance here!

Cameron released Alchemical: Volume 1 in December of 2023 which featured previously released hit singles Boyfriend and Breakfast. In addition to her career as a recording artist, Cameron starred in Apple TV+ musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! and won a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for her dual role as both title characters on Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie.

She also appeared as Amber in 2016's Hairspray LIVE! on NBC and Disney's Descendants franchise. Other screen credits include Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II and Netflix's Dumplin' with Jennifer Aniston. She was seen as Cher Horowitz in the Off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical.

