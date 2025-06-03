Phish Unveils Late Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Phish will wrap up their Summer Tour 2025 with a series of newly announced late summer tour dates. The run includes two-night stands at Birmingham, AL’s Coca-Cola Amphitheater (September 13-14) and Alpharetta, GA’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (September 16-17) as well as a three-show return to Hampton, VA’s Hampton Coliseum on September 19-21 – Phish’s first performances at the historic venue since 2018.

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, June 9 at 12 noon (ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 am (ET). In addition, a limited number of travel packages (including hotel and tickets) will go on sale beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 11am (ET). Specific ticketing information and on-sale times for each show are available at phish.com/tours.

Phish’s Summer Tour 2025 gets underway later this month with a three-night run at Manchester, NH’s SNHU Arena (June 20-22), followed by three-show stints at North Charleston, SC’s North Charleston Coliseum (July 11-13), Chicago, IL’s United Center (July 18-20), and Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC (July 25-27); two-night stands at Austin, TX’s Moody Center (June 27-28), Philadelphia, PA’s TD Pavilion at the Mann (July 15-16), and Forest Hills, NY’s Forest Hills Stadium (July 22-23); and one-night-only performances at Pittsburgh, PA’s Petersen Events Center (June 24) and Columbus, OH’s Schottenstein Center (July 9). In addition, Phish will take a break this year from their long-standing Labor Day weekend tradition at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, instead celebrating Independence Day at Boulder, CO’s Folsom Field over the Fourth of July weekend (July 3-5). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

PHISH - SUMMER TOUR 2025

JUNE

20 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

21 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena (SOLD OUT)

﻿22 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

JULY

3 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

4 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

5 – Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

9 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

12 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann (SOLD OUT)

16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann (SOLD OUT)

18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (SOLD OUT)

23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

SEPTEMBER

12 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond #

13 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

14 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

17 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

19 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum *

20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum *

21 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum *

* NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

# FESTIVAL DATE

ABOUT PHISH:

Phish – Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) – has earned one of music’s most dedicated fan communities for its blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision.

Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 16 studio albums, beginning with 1989’s Junta and continuing through 2024’s Evolve, released on the band’s own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish’s substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band’s streaming service, is the most successful artist-driven service of its kind, offering unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.

Widely recognized among live music’s most beloved and inventive artists, Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America including such annual traditions as sold-out Labor Day weekend runs at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park soccer stadium outside of Denver, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year’s Eve celebrations at NYC’s world-famous Madison Square Garden. To date, Phish have performed 87 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers’ Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run. The 13 shows concluded with Phish being presented with a banner commemorating the unprecedented series, which hangs in The Garden’s rafters.

In 1996, Phish presented The Clifford Ball, the first of 11 self-produced festivals, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate New York, and influenced a new generation of American rock festivals, including Bonnaroo among others. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year’s Eve festival at Florida’s Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year’s Day.

2024 proved a landmark year for Phish, including their highly acclaimed four-night sold-out run at Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition, the band’s annual summer live run was highlighted by Mondegreen, a four-day festival at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. The band’s 11th self-produced festival and first in nine years, Mondegreen was celebrated in a GQ feature which hailed Phish for “what may be the most singular and stubbornly idiosyncratic career of any major American rock band.”

In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel’s Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish’s home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed. WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes, including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless, and others in need.

2023 saw Phish perform two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York. In 2024, Phish performed a three-night stand at Albany, NY’s MVP Arena, benefitting the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program and its recently opened facility in Ludlow, VT. 100% of all net proceeds from the three concerts – including ticket revenues, merchandise sales, and a pay-per-view livestream – generated over $4M in support of the Divided Sky Foundation, the non-profit addiction recovery organization started by Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 36% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds