Phish Set Summer 2025 Tour Across the U.S.

Phish have announced their summer 2025 tour, set to get underway June 20 for three nights at Manchester, NH’s SNHU Arena. The band will continue on with performances in Pittsburgh, PA (June 24), Austin, TX (June 27-28), Columbus, OH (July 9), North Charleston, SC (July 11-13), Philadelphia, PA (July 15-16), Chicago, IL (July 18-20), Forest Hills, NY (July 22-23), and Saratoga Springs, NY (July 25-27). In addition, Phish will take a break this year from their long-standing Labor Day weekend tradition at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, instead taking the stage at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO over July 4th weekend (July 3-5).

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, February 24 at 12 noon ET. Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 10 am ET. Travel packages for the Boulder and Chicago shows go on sale Wednesday, February 19 at 10 am local time. Travel packages for North Charleston go on sale Thursday, February 27 at 10 am ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.

The band recently announced West Coast tour dates which include two-night stands at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (April 18-19) and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (April 22-23) as well as a one-night-only show at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center on April 20 – the first Phish performance in Portland, OR in over 25 years. The run concludes with a three-night return to Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl, set for April 25-27. In conjunction with their return to the Hollywood Bowl, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the recent Southern California wildfires through the band’s non-profit The WaterWheel Foundation.

Phish were recently named as nominees for induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. This marks the band’s first-ever nomination for induction into the Rock Hall, honoring a singular four-decade career that has earned them one of the most dedicated fan communities in music history with their blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision. Fans around the world can participate in the Induction selection process through the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote. Through April 21, fans can vote online every day at vote.rockhall.com. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2025 Inductees.

Tour Dates

APRIL

18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

JUNE

20 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

21 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

﻿22 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

JULY

3 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

4 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

5 - Boulder, CO - Folsom Field

9 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

16 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

18 - Chicago, IL - United Center

19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

22 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

25 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

ABOUT PHISH:

Phish – Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) – has earned one of music’s most dedicated fan communities for its blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision.

Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 16 studio albums, beginning with 1989’s Junta and continuing through 2024’s Evolve, released on the band’s own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish’s substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band’s streaming service, is the most successful artist-driven service of its kind, offering unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.

Widely recognized among live music’s most beloved and inventive artists, Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America including such annual traditions as sold-out Labor Day weekend runs at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park soccer stadium outside of Denver, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year’s Eve celebrations at NYC’s world-famous Madison Square Garden. To date, Phish have performed 87 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers’ Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run. The 13 shows concluded with Phish being presented with a banner commemorating the unprecedented series, which hangs in The Garden’s rafters.

In 1996, Phish presented The Clifford Ball, the first of 11 self-produced festivals, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate New York, and influenced a new generation of American rock festivals including Bonnaroo among others. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year’s Eve festival at Florida’s Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year’s Day.

2024 proved a landmark year for Phish, including their highly acclaimed four-night sold-out run at Sphere in Las Vegas. In addition, the band’s annual summer live run was highlighted by Mondegreen, a four-day festival at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. The band’s 11th self-produced festival and first in nine years, Mondegreen was celebrated in a GQ feature which hailed Phish for “what may be the most singular and stubbornly idiosyncratic career of any major American rock band.”

In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel’s Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish’s home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed. WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless, and others in need. 2023 saw Phish perform two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York. In 2024, Phish performed a three-night stand at Albany, NY’s MVP Arena benefitting the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program and its recently opened facility in Ludlow, VT. 100% of all net proceeds from the three concerts – including ticket revenues, merchandise sales, and a pay-per-view livestream – generated over $4M in support of the Divided Sky Foundation, the non-profit addiction recovery organization started by Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

