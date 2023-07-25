Phish Announce Shows for Flood Recovery at SPAC

Phish will play two special shows at the Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 25 and 26, 2023. The concerts will benefit Vermont and Upstate New York flood recovery efforts. Communities throughout the region were inundated earlier this month with historic levels of rain and major flooding.

A short, one-day ticket request period is currently underway HERE and ends this Wednesday, July 26 at 12 pm (ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday, July 29 at 10 am (ET). Travel packages will be available and go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 9 am (ET).

A limited number of Foundation tickets will also be available that include a ticket to the show, a private pre-show performance with Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Page McConnell, access to the Foundation Lounge before and throughout the show, and special Foundation poster and merch, in addition to other amenities.

100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to The WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund, which will support the many victims and their families, area businesses, and non-profits. The Recovery Fund will support both shorter-term needs and long-term recovery and resiliency projects.

Created by Phish in 1997 to oversee the band’s various charitable activities, The Waterwheel Foundation has been harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change for over 25 years.

Phish are currently in the middle of an extensive summer tour. Tonight they’ll play the first of two sold-out shows at the Mann Center in Philadelphia before heading to a seven-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 28-August 5). The summer run culminates with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run of four nights at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The band will resume touring in October with a short run of shows in Nashville, Dayton OH, and Chicago.