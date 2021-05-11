Phish Announce Combined Summer & Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Phish has announced plans for a combined Summer and Fall Tour, set to get underway July 28 at Rogers, AR's Walmart AMP and then travel through a four-night Halloween run - beginning October 28 - at Las Vegas, NV's MGM Grand Garden Arena. The tour includes multi-night stands at Alpharetta, GA's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (July 31 - August 1), Nashville, TN's Ascend Amphitheater (August 3 - 4), Noblesville, IN's Ruoff Music Center (August 6 - 8), Hershey, PA's Hersheypark Stadium (August 10 - 11), Atlantic City, NJ's Atlantic City Beach (August 13 - 15), George, WA's Gorge Amphitheatre (August 27 - 29), Stateline, NV's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (August 31 - September 1), Commerce City, CO's Dick's Sporting Goods Park (September 3 - 5), San Francisco, CA's Chase Center (October 16 - 17), Eugene, OR's Matthew Knight Arena (October 19 - 20). Additional highlights include Sacramento, CA's Golden 1 Center (October 15) - Phish's first show in the California state capitol in 25 years - as well as Phoenix, AZ's Ak-Chin Pavilion (October 22), marking the band's first Arizona date since 2003.

The upcoming schedule includes a number of dates rescheduled from 2020; a limited quantity of tickets for these previously announced shows are available now via Phish Tickets as a real-time sale (while supplies last), as well as at public outlets such as Ticketmaster. An abbreviated ticket request period for all newly announced shows is currently underway at https://tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, May 17 at 10 am (ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 21 at 10 am (ET).

Travel packages for Las Vegas will go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 1 pm (ET), exclusively via www.cidentertainment.com/events/phish. A limited number of travel packages have already been released for the George, Lake Tahoe, and Commerce City runs; Foundation tickets and travel packages for Atlantic City are available now.

Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled dates and have purchased tickets from an authorized sales channel - including Ticketmaster, Phish Tickets, CID, or venue websites - will have until June 10, 2021 to request a full refund; all ticket buyers will be contacted soon with further instructions. In addition, shows originally scheduled for Atlanta, GA's Piedmont Park and Hershey, PA's Giant Center have been canceled. Refunds will be automatic at the point of purchase; Ticketmaster and Phish Tickets will be contacting all buyers directly.

PHISH

SUMMER / FALL 2021 TOUR

07/28 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

07/30 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

07/31 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/01 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/03 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/04 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/06 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/07 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/08 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/10 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/11 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/13 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/14 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/15 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/27 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/28 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/29 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/31 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/01 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/03 Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/04 Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/05 Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

10/15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

10/16 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/17 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/19 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/20 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/22 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

10/23 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

10/24 The Forum, Inglewood, CA

10/26 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

10/28 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/29 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/30 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/31 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV