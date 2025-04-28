Peter Hook & The Light Set 13-Date North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peter Hook & The Light are returning to North America this May and June 2025, where they will perform the New Order album Get Ready in its entirety alongside a selection of the most seminal tracks from the rich back catalogs of both Joy Division and New Order. The 13-date tour launches May 22 in Montreal and will have the band passing through markets on the eastern half of the continent, including Buffalo (*limited tickets remain), Columbus, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Carrboro, Asheville, St. Louis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa, Orlando and Miami. The band will also be making an appearance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas.

At each show, fans will get to experience live all of the Get Ready album cuts including “Crystal,” “60 Miles An Hour” and "Someone Like You.” Get Ready was released in 2001 and reached #2 on the US Billboard Electronic album chart and #6 in the UK album chart. It was the seventh studio album from New Order and was dedicated by the band to Rob Gretton, the manager of both Joy Division and New Order who had died in 1999.

Peter Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album Unknown Pleasures back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of his bands, Joy Division and New Order. His dedication to his back catalogue has now seen him move through Unknown Pleasures, Closer, Still, Movement, Power Corruption & Lies, Low Life, Brotherhood, Technique and Republic to arrive at the Substance albums this year and now Get Ready. Having toured the albums extensively, the band have now amassed over 800 concerts.

Among the many highlights since he reintroduced his early repertoire to a legion of audiences across the world, both new and old, have been appearances at Benicassim, Primavera Sound, Kendal Calling, Bestival, Victorious and Rebellion, alongside extensive touring in Europe, North and South America, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to great acclaim from both fans and critics alike.

The upcoming North American dates follow a mammoth run of live shows in 2024, taking in tours of Australia, New Zealand, South America, North America and the UK and Ireland which have seen the band play the Substance albums by Joy Division and New Order in full. This past April Peter Hook & The Light performed Get Ready shows in Manchester, London and Bristol to high critical acclaim.

North American 2025 Get Ready Dates:

MAY 22 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

MAY 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival (**non-Get Ready tour date)

MAY 23 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City (*limited tickets remain)

MAY 28 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

MAY 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

MAY 31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

JUNE 02 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

JUNE 03 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

JUNE 06 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

JUNE 07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

JUNE 09 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

JUNE 11 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

JUNE 13 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

JUNE 14 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

Photo credit: Jason Mooney

