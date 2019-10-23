Peter Bjorn and John Drop Surprise 'Rusty Nail' Video
Peter Bjorn and John have released a music video for their most recent single "Rusty Nail."
Watch below!
Peter Bjorn and John will celebrate their 20-year anniversary in 2020 with the release of their ninth full-length studio album - Endless Dream - due out March 13th via INGRID. The band is dropped "Rusty Nail" last week along the news of the new LP and a Spring US headline tour. All confirmed dates can be found below.
Peter Bjorn and John Confirmed Tour Dates
March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom
March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa
March 25, Oakland, The New Parish
March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge
March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile
March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge
April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre
April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam
April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle
April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch
April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's
April 8, Washington, Union Stage
April 10, New York, Webster Hall
April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall