Peter Bjorn and John Drop Surprise 'Rusty Nail' Video

Peter Bjorn and John have released a music video for their most recent single "Rusty Nail."

Peter Bjorn and John will celebrate their 20-year anniversary in 2020 with the release of their ninth full-length studio album - Endless Dream - due out March 13th via INGRID. The band is dropped "Rusty Nail" last week along the news of the new LP and a Spring US headline tour. All confirmed dates can be found below.

Peter Bjorn and John Confirmed Tour Dates



March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall





