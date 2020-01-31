Peter Bjorn and John Drop 'Drama King' Single

Peter Bjorn and John are excited to release another new single today from their forthcoming new album Endless Dream - due out March 13th via INGRID! "Drama King" is a jazzy retro track written by John and is out today along with the trippy music video that is premiering now via the Talkhouse - watch here.

Peter Bjorn and John announced Endless Dream in the fall of 2019 and have since released four singles - "Rusty Nail," "Reason To Be Reasonable," "Idiosyncrasy," and "On The Brink" - along with official music videos for each, all directed by Henry Moore Selder. The latest single "Drama King" is no exception and John, who penned this sparsely produced single had this to share about the song:

"Well, the title and the lyrics sort of speak for themselves but regarding the music, I had a vision that I wanted it to sound like an obscure James Brown song, performed by a group of amateurs in a work shop in funk-music for beginners.

And, the intro is supposed to resemble the beginning of a four hour long epic drama-comedy that never made it to the cinemas."

The new album is the band's ninth LP, is the follow-up to 2018's Darker Days album and comes as the Swedish trio celebrates two decades together. Peter Bjorn and John have already announced a North American headline tour that kicks off in LA on March 23rd at Teragram Ballroom. All confirmed dates below, check out "Drama King" today HERE and Endless Dream LP is out March 13th via INGRID. For the most up-to-date information check www.peterbjornandjohn.com.

March 23, Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom

March 24, Santa Ana, La Santa

March 25, Oakland, The New Parish

March 27, Portland, Doug Fir Lounge

March 28, Seattle, The Crocodile

March 25-29, Boise, Treefort Festival

March 31, Salt Lake City, Urban Lounge

April 1, Denver, Bluebird Theatre

April 3, Saint Paul, Amsterdam

April 4, Chicago, Empty Bottle

April 5, Detroit, Loving Touch

April 7, Philadelphia, Johnny Brenda's

April 8, Washington, Union Stage

April 10, New York, Webster Hall

April 11, Boston, Brighton Music Hall





