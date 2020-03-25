Peter Bjorn and John Announce 36 Hour Live-Stream

This Friday March 27th, Peter Bjorn and John will co-host a 36-hour video live-stream marathon on Twitch from their INGRID Studios in Stockholm. Titled 36h INGRID, the live-stream event starts at 9am ET on Friday - with the band's set at 5pm ET - and runs until Saturday the 28th at 10pm ET. Peter Bjorn and John's 36h INGRID marathon will also offer live sets and DJ sets from several of their friends in and surrounding the INGRID collective. Live performances include Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi and OLSSON while viewers can also expect DJ performances from Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, and more.

During the live-stream Peter Bjorn and John will interact with fans and viewers will be able to make donations via Paypal to help cover the costs for crew and gear. All remaining funds will be divided between the other participating artists, a lot of whom are experiencing financial strains as a result of the pandemic.

The live-stream marks the first time the band will be performing tracks from their incredible new album Endless Dream live for fans. Their North American headline tour was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and last week the band announced their rescheduled dates for this Fall including their appearance at Treefort Festival. You can find all confirmed dates below and worth noting for fans, original tickets are valid for the new dates and will be honored at the door.

You can RSVP to Peter Bjorn and John's 36h INGRID marathon HERE and you can subscribe to INGRID's Twitch channel HERE. The live-stream event kicks off this Friday March 27th at 9am ET and runs until 10pm ET on March 28th. Catch Peter Bjorn and John back on tour this Fall in North America and for all up-to-date information on music and tour dates please stay tuned to www.peterbjornandjohn.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories