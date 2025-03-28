Perfume Genius Releases New Album 'Glory'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) has released his highly anticipated new album Glory via Matador Records. On it he re-teams with long-time producer Blake Mills and keyboardist and co-writer Alan Wyffels along with an incredible group of musicians who have previously played with Hadreas on the road and in the studio including guitarists Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Greg Uhlmann, drummers Tim Carr and Jim Keltner, and bassist Pat Kelly as well as a special appearance from New Zealand singer-songwriter Aldous Harding. The album explores recurring themes that have shaped his artistic journey - examining the body and its decay, of domesticity and love, and of inescapable history and damage.

In the lead-up to the album release, Perfume Genius unveiled three singles to widespread acclaim, including this week’s “Clean Heart.” He earlier shared “No Front Teeth (feat. Aldous Harding),” accompanied by a video directed by Cody Critcheloe (watch). Before that came “It’s a Mirror,” which earned Pitchfork’s “Best New Track” distinction. Praising the song they wrote: “Hadreas ushers in a muscular and direct sound that feels like a decisive pendular swing back from the diffuse ambiance of 2022’s Ugly Season. Hadreas himself has never sounded sexier or more confident as a frontman, and while this isn’t Perfume Genius’ first foray into twang, It’s a Mirror stakes its claim in a musical tradition that, though it’s always been home to outlaws, can just as often breed a festering myopia.”

Perfume Genius will support Glory with an extensive North American tour that kicks off in San Diego at Music Box on May 8 and wraps up on June 27 at Revolution Hall in Portland, OR. Highlights include The Fillmore in San Francisco on May 13, the Brooklyn Paramount on June 10 and the Showbox in Hadreas’ hometown of Seattle on June 26. Tickets are on sale here.

Perfume Genius Tour Dates

3/29/25 - 6 Music Festival - Manchester, UK

5/08/25 - Music Box – San Diego, CA

5/10/25 - Just Like Heaven - Los Angeles, CA

5/12/25 - Little Saint -- Healdsburg, CA - SOLD OUT

5/13/25 - The Fillmore -- San Francisco, CA

5/14/25 - Sofia Theater – Sacramento, CA

5/16/25 - Kilby Court Block Party -- Salt Lake City, UT

5/24/25 - C6 Fest -- Sao Paulo, BR

5/30/25 - The Van Buren -- Phoenix, AZ

5/31/25 - 191 Toole -- Tucson, AZ

6/2/25 - Emo's -- Austin, TX

6/3/25 - The Studio at The Factory -- Dallas, TX

6/5/25 - Variety Playhouse -- Atlanta, GA

6/6/25 - Haw River Ballroom -- Saxapahaw, NC

6/7/25 - 9:30 Club -- Washington, DC

6/8/25 - Union Transfer -- Philadelphia, PA

6/10/25 - Brooklyn Paramount -- Brooklyn, NY

6/12/25 - Royale -- Boston, MA

6/13/25 - Electric City -- Buffalo, NY

6/14/25 - The Concert Hall -- Toronto, ON

6/15/25 - Globe Iron -- Cleveland, OH

6/17/25 - The Vic Theatre -- Chicago, IL

6/18/25 - First Avenue -- Minneapolis, MN

6/19/25 - The Truman -- Kansas City, MO

6/21/25 - Gothic Theatre -- Denver, CO

6/23/25 - Treefort Music Hall -- Boise, ID

6/25/25 - Capitol Theater – Olympia, WA

6/26/25 - The Showbox -- Seattle, WA

6/27/25 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

08/13 - 08/16/25 - Paredes de Coura Festival - Paredes de Coura, PT

08/16/25 - Green Man Festival - Crickhowell, UK

10/30/25 - Le Trianon - Paris, France

10/31/25 - Botanique - Orangerie - Brussels, Belgium

11/01/25 - New Fall Festival - Dusseldorf, Germany

11/03/25 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany

11/04/25 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

11/05/25 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

11/07/25 - New Century Hall - Manchester, UK

11/08/25 - St. Luke's - Glasgow, UK

11/09/25 - Project House - Leeds, UK

11/11/25 - The Roundhouse - London, UK

11/12/25 - Trinity Centre - Bristol, UK

11/13/25 - National Stadium - Dublin, IE

