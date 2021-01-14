Perfume Genius Announces 'IMMEDIATELY Remixes'

2020 saw the release of Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, Perfume Genius' most celebrated album to date which topped many end of year lists and cemented him as one of his generations most innovative and essential artists. Today, Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) announces IMMEDIATELY Remixes, a companion album which sees every song on Set My Heart On Fire Immediately remixed in original running sequence by an all-star cast of Jaakko Eino Kaleivi, A. G. Cook, Jim-E Stack, Planningtorock, Jenny Hval, Initial Talk, Boy Harsher, Nídia, Danny L Harle, Westerman, Actress, Koreless and Katie Dey. The album is out February 19th via Matador. "I'm very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs," says Hadreas. "I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fed up shared world."

Marking the announcement is a new video by electronic duo Boy Harsher for their beguiling. nocturnal take on 'Your Body Changes Everything'. The video was directed by Boy Harsher vocalist Jae Matthews together with Caitlin Driscoll and stars model Teddy Quinlivan and Brandon Gray. Watch HERE. Matthews notes, "For the video, I wanted to create something that reflected my feelings of disconnect. Summer during Covid was complex - everyone was locked down, but so desperately wanted out. Screens and distance became the norm for casual interaction. Inspired by David Cronenberg's Videodrome (1983) and Tobe Hooper's Poltergeist (1982), I developed this idea where a man becomes haunted by a beautiful alien - who can only access him through his television set. Long live the new flesh ! Luckily, Teddy Quinlivan was eager to participate from the very start and was a perfect cast for the flawless extraterrestrial. The desire within the video - the man wanting this cosmic babe so bad - matches the tone of the remix, especially during the sequences where she asks "Can you feel my love?" through the static on the TV."

Muller adds: "This remix was a product of the darkest days of spring lockdown. The original, 'Your Body Changes Everything', reminded me a lot of The Walker Brothers, and I focused on that vibe when picking sounds, while attempting to honor the initial feelings of lust and desire"

From operatic acid-rave ('Just A Touch') to opulent 80's synth-funk ('On The Floor'), ambient club polyrhythms ('Moonbend') to breakbeat-addled electronic pop ('Describe'), tech-damaged tremolo waltz ('One More Try') to a mid-song running artist commentary on the remix itself ('Leave'), IMMEDIATELY Remixes is an endlessly surprising, imaginative and replayable set to match its source material.

Set My Heart On Fire Immediately has appeared on 2020 end of year lists by TIME Magazine, New York Times, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Billboard, The New Yorker, Vogue, NPR, Stereogum and many others. The album was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Blake Mills and features contributions from musicians Jim Keltner, Pino Palladino, Matt Chamberlin and Rob Moose. It was recorded in Los Angeles, where Perfume Genius settled in 2017 with longtime partner and musical collaborator Alan Wyffels. The album explores and subverts concepts of masculinity and traditional roles, and introduces decidedly American musical influences.

In the last few months, Hadreas has appeared on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, played a global live stream from The Palace Theater in downtown Los Angeles and announced the publication of Immediately, the book companion to the new album featuring iconic portraits of Perfume Genius by celebrated French photographer Camille Vivier. Perfume Genius has also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert performing 'Whole Life' for their #PlayAtHome series and on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he performed 'On The Floor' and 'Jason'.