Peel Reveal New Single 'Citizen X'

Listen to the new single below.

Peel's innovative and emotional debut masters the integration of melodic synths and psych as it shape-shifts from one song to the next. Just ahead of the EP's release, due October 16th on Innovative Leisure, Peel reveal their ethereal single "Citizen X" which also is set to appear on FIFA's 2021 Soundtrack.

Peel's Isom Innis explains, "Citizen X was an outlier to our usual stream of conscious lyric writing process- the framework began more conceptually. It has a tongue in cheek tone and is coming from a disillusioned place. Originally, it was a slower shoe-gaze inspired track, but Sean had the idea to re-imagine it, speed it up and really emphasize the groove and treat the guitar more like Robin Guthrie [Cocteau Twins]."

Peel is the musical partnership of Sean Cimino and Isom Innis; both multi-instrumentalists, as well as a visual artist and producer respectively. The project was born from a month-long recording session between the two artists within Innis's concrete loft, above The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The cavernous space served as an industrial incubator for musical experimentation: where fleets of sewing machines once reverberated in the 1930s with metallic rhythms, now echoed the sounds of drums, amps, and modular synthesizers.

The two create a wall of sound paired with a hypnotic groove that takes you out of your head and into a moment. "We are obsessed with records like Second Edition (Public Image Ltd.) and The Pleasure Principle (Gary Numan); records where spirit and improvisation guide expression.

Peel is as much of a visual project as it is a sonic one. They enlisted the aid of graphic designer and art director Taylor Giali who documented the duo through arrays of photographs and hazy analogue-video; manufacturing a familiar yet distinct visual language. Along with the EP's artwork, Galili joined forces with photographer Robbie Jeffers to create Broadcast 006 -- an interactive performance video filmed during a live studio performance of Peel's first single "Rom-Com." Check it out here: https://peel.global/broadcast006

Listen to "Citizen X" here:

Photo Credit: David Black

View More Music Stories Related Articles