Pee-Wee Herman to Host New KCRW Radio Show

Pee-wee Herman has been set to DJ a new radio show airing on KCRW!

Herman will be joined by friends from his show, including Chairry, Magic Screen, Miss Yvonne, and some surprise special guests, while playing some of his favorite music. The new show is set to begin on Friday, November 26, at 6 p.m PST.

