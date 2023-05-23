Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'

“BEAUTIFUL” is the first on her forthcoming debut full-length, Best Face, expected later this summer.

How to be soft and take up space is the way Sandy Davis, Pecas, approaches her music. Pecas is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Madrid via New York. Today she delivers a subtly striking new track “BEAUTIFUL,” the first on her forthcoming debut full-length, Best Face, expected later this summer.

“BEAUTIFUL” presents a seductive entrance into the new album, opening with a militaristic drumbeat and ASMR-worthy breathing as we barrel into the first verse “estoy en tus manos, estoy en tus manos completamente, completamente obediente’ (You have me in your hands, fully in your hands, completely obedient). The song builds slowly and hits you like a brain-freeze would after consuming too much of a good thing.

The accompanying video, directed by Argentinean filmmaker Nata Failde in collaboration with Oriental Films and Proyecto24, portrays the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in slow motion and in reverse. It’s the visualization of how violent loss can feel, and how harrowing and disorienting longing can be. “Please don’t go away,” sung with an obvious hint of desperation, repeats throughout the song, and sits over scenes of Pecas running through a forest, chasing something that was never hers.

“BEAUTIFUL” was recorded between Mexico City and New York with co-producers Wetbaes (Andrés Jaime) and Tuzient (Enrique Toussaint). Davis had been living in Mexico City at the time, having recently ripped herself from the talons of New York City. “Their openness to experiment started to break some of the rigidity I carried with me from New York,” she says, remarking on the recording process.

The track provides an appropriate glimpse of the album to come, which explores themes of longing, belonging, and accepting softness. It is tender yet impactful, conjuring a myriad of emotions in a way only Pecas could.



