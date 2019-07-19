Pauza Release Minimal Deep House Single JUNGLE FEVER

Enchanting electronic duo PAUZA have returned with their fourth offering of the year, 'Jungle Fever'. The track sees the powerhouse duo fuse their signature Cuban groove sound with a mesmerizing jungle-inspired melody. 'Jungle Fever' is arriving a month ahead of a 6-track EP, Iré.

Listen on your favorite streaming service here!



'Jungle Fever' fearlessly combines PAUZA's sultry vocal topline layered over a sensual deep house lead. The single creates a minimal build-up that explodes into a swirl of smooth, tropical sounds. Creating a contrast to the energetic, dancefloor-primed 'Se vende (dub version)' release, 'Jungle Fever' confirms their ability to incorporate their Cuban groove into every genre.



PAUZA has proven to be an irrefutable force this year. With an ongoing release schedule under their belt, an opening performance for electronic dance music mainstay Swedish House Mafia, and a slot in coveted Berlin-based label Get Physical's Cocada: The Second Season compilation, PAUZA is determined to take their unique sound to new heights.



By introducing fresh, new sounds and rhythms to house, PAUZA is gearing up for world domination. Later this year, they will be joining Beck, Vampire Weekend, The Offspring, The Kooks, and many more in Monterrey's Tecate Live Out taking place October 19th, 2019.





