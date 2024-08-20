Paul Russell to Release Debut EP; Shares 'Homecoming' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Platinum recording artist Paul Russell has announced his debut EP Again sometime? Due out August 30th via Arista Records. In celebration of the announcement, Russell has also shared the introductory track to the EP, “Homecoming,” out now.

On the story behind the EP and how “Homecoming” fits in, Russell shares, “Again sometime? is part 1 in a series of stories I want to tell. This first EP is a love story in 7 scenes. On a basic level, it’s a simple journey through the highlights in the start of a relationship - from dreaming of being together to celebrating finally finding a connection to professing long term love. My hope is that this EP can become the soundtrack to people going through the same stages in their own relationship.

Before we open the story, though, we have to get the world up to speed with who I am, what I intend to do, and how I want to make people feel. ‘Homecoming’ is meant to be an introduction to all of that. It’s a song about this phase of life for me but more than that, it’s a song about the excitement of coming home and knowing you’ve been changed. It’s about entering a new season but not forgetting the old.”

The EP will include 3 new tracks along with “Slippin”, Russell’s most recent chart-climbing collab with global popstar Meghan Trainor, “Say Cheese,” “Eat Pray Love” and the song that started it all, “Lil Boo Thang.” “Say Cheese” was named among the Best Hip Hop Songs of the Year by HipHopDX, “Eat Pray Love” got a fresh summer remix from Free Nationals and “Lil Boo Thang” continues to take over the world with its now 550 million streams and growing and just saw an addition to former President Obama’s summer playlist.

On the live end, Paul made debut performances across the globe including stops at the White House, American Idol and joining Teddy Swims on his first European tour. He’s not slowing down this side of the year.

Comments