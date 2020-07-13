Patrick Topping To Host Trick Event In Edinburgh As Part Of Terminal V's All Nighter Series

Originally scheduled for August but delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, on December 19th Terminal V finally unveils Patrick Topping and his Trick All Night series with a monstrous event featuring the boss himself as well as Reiner Zonneveld, Floorplan, Mella Dee, Cinthie, Elliot Adamson and Ewen McVicar at the regular home of The Royal Highland Centre. This is set to be a spectacular and much needed return to the dance floor that we have all been waiting so long for, all with that world famous sense of immersion that makes Terminal V one of Europe's finest promotions.

Patrick Topping's most recent single 'Rocket Fuel' is out now on Trick and is already picking up huge Radio 1 play. He is, of course, a firm Terminal V favourite who turned out a much talked about, full to capacity headline show at Terminal V Easter 2019. From there he went on to sell out every major city around Scotland and so is now all set for a triumphant return. Once a resident at Jamie Jones renowned DC10 parties in Ibiza, he has gone on his own meteoric rise thanks to definitive releases on labels such as Hot Creations, and now his Trick brand is up there with the most recognisable in the world.

The action packed party runs from 8pm to 6am at Terminal V's regular home of The Royal Highland Centre. It will all go down on the iconic The Area V stage, which will of course be completely transformed for these special showcase events with massively immersive, high spec and high tech production on a scale that will leave you in awe.

There are only 5000 tickets available for this unmissable return to action for one of the UK most loved party crews.

Date: Saturday 19th December

Venue: The Royal Highland Centre

Time: 20:00 - 06:00

Tickets:

shorturl.at/clUY1

Related Articles View More Music Stories