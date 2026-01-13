Patchogue Theatre To Present KISS ALIVE – THE TRIBUTE

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that KISS ALIVE – The Tribute will appear at the venue this spring.

Tickets, priced between $57 and $77 including fees, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Patchogue Theatre box office at 71 East Main Street, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online through the theatre’s website.

Formed nearly 17 years ago, KISS ALIVE – The Tribute began as a group of dedicated fans performing KISS material in Florida and has since developed into a nationally recognized tribute act. The band has been a top finalist in a global KISS tribute competition, received an invitation to audition for America’s Got Talent, and appeared in the July 2014 issue of Golf Digest. In 2020, the group was named the winner of the South Florida Fair Tribute Band Contest.

The band is also slated to appear on the upcoming television series Clash of the Tributes, a competitive music program currently in pre-production.

The lineup includes James Seda as The Demon, Erik Winger as The Catman, James Cullen as The SpaceAce, and John Carlazzo as The Starchild. The production incorporates detailed costumes, signature stage effects, and theatrical elements inspired by classic KISS performances.