Patchogue Theatre Presents FOREVER YOUNG: A CELEBRATION OF BOB DYLAN'S 78 YEARS

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Forever Young: A Celebration of Bob Dylan's 78 Years featuringThe Complete Unknowns with opening act, Refugee on Saturday, May 18 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $20 - $35, plus applicable fees.

Celebrate Bob Dylan's upcoming 78th birthday with The Complete Unknowns - a band of seasoned musicians providing a complete Dylan experience that showcases Bob's songs as well as the great musicianship that brought them to life.

The Complete Unknowns bring Dylan's work, spanning his seven-decade career of songs, to stages across Long Island and New York City. The band regularly plays at City Winery on Varick Street in Manhattan, and for six years was the tribute band at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in Times Square. Michael Weiskopf, the band's front man and one of its founding members, formed the group with guitarist Randolph Hudson III and other East End musicians including legendary guitarist Klyph Black with the mission to entertain while maintaining the freshness and integrity of Dylan's work.

The music and words of Bob Dylan spoke to a generation of people frustrated with the establishment and the changing world around them. Dylan became a messenger who went on to become a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and influence many musicians to come, from Jimi Hendrix to Nina Simone. Amidst the turbulence in the world today, the music of Bob Dylan feels even more relevant now as it did in the 1960s.

Opening for The Complete Unknowns is Refugee: The Ultimate Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Experience. One of the most successful nationally touring tributes to Tom Petty, Refugee both look and sound like Tom and his Heartbreakers and have the energy and musicianship to bring down the house with every performance.





