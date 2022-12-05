Parker McCollum Sells-Out First Headlining Show At Iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre
McCollum's new tour dates will kick off on February 2.
Rising Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has made a name for himself by being a committed road-warrior that leaves it all on the stage for the fans that made it all possible.
Recently, McCollum announced his upcoming 2023 tour dates and has already sold-out his first headlining show at the iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 10th. The 9,500 seat venue has housed legendary musicians from all genres for a truly one-of-a-kind concert experience.
"It is such an honor to sell out Red Rocks as my first headline show there the day it went on sale," says McCollum. "It's such a bucket list venue and so many greats have performed on that stage. Really looking forward to this one and can't wait to put our mark on Red Rocks.
Tour Dates
Tickets for Parker's upcoming tour dates are available here.
Last Friday, McCollum released his latest track, "Stoned." The painfully honest heartbreak song continues to show McCollum's skill as an authentic and fearless songwriter. "Stoned" is available now wherever you find great music. His current single, "Handle on You" is currently impacting Country radio.
"Not every artist is comfortable with wearing their heart on their sleeves, but for McCollum, such vulnerability has become synonymous with his artistry as an honest storyteller." - Taste of Country
About Parker McCollum
Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.
McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."
MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.
In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas.
McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Parker also received his first-ever CMA Award nomination in the "New Artist of the Year" category. His current single, "Handle On You" is currently impacting Country radio.