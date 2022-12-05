Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parker McCollum Sells-Out First Headlining Show At Iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre

McCollum's new tour dates will kick off on February 2.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Rising Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has made a name for himself by being a committed road-warrior that leaves it all on the stage for the fans that made it all possible.

Recently, McCollum announced his upcoming 2023 tour dates and has already sold-out his first headlining show at the iconic Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 10th. The 9,500 seat venue has housed legendary musicians from all genres for a truly one-of-a-kind concert experience.

"It is such an honor to sell out Red Rocks as my first headline show there the day it went on sale," says McCollum. "It's such a bucket list venue and so many greats have performed on that stage. Really looking forward to this one and can't wait to put our mark on Red Rocks.

Tour Dates

February 2, 2023

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

February 3, 2023

Detroit, MI

The Fillmore Detroit

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 4, 2023

Cincinnati, OH

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 9, 2023

Minneapolis, MN

The Amory

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 10, 2023

Brookings, SD

Swiftel Center

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 11, 2023

Fargo, ND

FARGODOME

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 16, 2023

Coralville, IA

Xtream Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 17, 2023

Ralston, NE

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 18, 2023

Springfield, MO

Shrine Mosque

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 23, 2023

Tallahassee, FL

Donald Tucker Civic Center

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 24, 2023

Baton Rouge, LA

Raising Cane's River Center Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 25, 2023

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena

*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

April 13, 2023

El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center

*with Larry Fleet

April 14. 2023

Albuquerque, NM

Rio Rancho Event Center

*with Larry Fleet

May 8, 2023

Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

*with Larry Fleet

June 3, 2023

Wilmington, NC

Live Oak Bank Pavilion

*with Jackson Dean

June 9, 2023

Midland, TX

La Hacienda Event Center

*with Larry Fleet

June 10, 2023

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavilion

*with Larry Fleet

June 24, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

*with Kameron Marlowe

June 29, 2023

Saint Augustine, FL

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

*with Larry Fleet

July 14, 2023

Huntsville, AL

The Orion Amphitheatre

*with Flatland Cavalry

July 23, 2023

Modesto, CA

The Fruit Yard

*with Larry Fleet

July 29, 2023

Nampa, ID

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

*with Jackson Dean

August 10, 2023

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*with Randy Rogers Band

August 17, 2023

Buffalo, NY

ARTPARK

*with Larry Fleet

August 19, 2023

Syracuse, NY

St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

*with Larry Fleet

Tickets for Parker's upcoming tour dates are available here.

Last Friday, McCollum released his latest track, "Stoned." The painfully honest heartbreak song continues to show McCollum's skill as an authentic and fearless songwriter. "Stoned" is available now wherever you find great music. His current single, "Handle on You" is currently impacting Country radio.

"Not every artist is comfortable with wearing their heart on their sleeves, but for McCollum, such vulnerability has become synonymous with his artistry as an honest storyteller." - Taste of Country

About Parker McCollum

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."

MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas.

McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Parker also received his first-ever CMA Award nomination in the "New Artist of the Year" category. His current single, "Handle On You" is currently impacting Country radio.



Michael Major


