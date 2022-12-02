Parker McCollum Rounds Out 2022 with New Track 'Stoned'
Breakout Country star Parker McCollum is closing out 2022 with his latest release, "Stoned," out now. The solemnly reflective track, written by McCollum, Brett James, and Mark Holman, explores the universal emotions of loneliness, uncertainty, and misunderstanding, and how we often find ways to self-medicate our feelings.
"I was going to save this song to be released with the album but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them," says McCollum. "This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it!"
In addition to the release of "Stoned," tickets for all of Parker's announced 2023 tour dates are available now. Joining the highly touted road-warrior next year is an impressive group of rising county artists including Corey Kent, Catie Offerman, Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Flatland Cavalry, and Texas staple, the Randy Rogers Band.
Co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium Presents, the upcoming tour will feature fan-favorite tunes and Parker's biggest hits - including No. 1 songs "To Be Loved By You" and "Pretty Heart," plus current chart climbing single "Handle On You" - as he gears up for another explosive year on-stage performing for the fans that make it all possible.
Parker McCollum Tour Dates
|
February 2, 2023
|
Columbus, OH
|
Palace Theatre
|
February 3, 2023
|
Detroit, MI
|
The Fillmore Detroit
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 4, 2023
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 9, 2023
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
The Amory
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 10, 2023
|
Brookings, SD
|
Swiftel Center
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 11, 2023
|
Fargo, ND
|
FARGODOME
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 16, 2023
|
Coralville, IA
|
Xtream Arena
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 17, 2023
|
Ralston, NE
|
Liberty First Credit Union Arena
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 18, 2023
|
Springfield, MO
|
Shrine Mosque
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 23, 2023
|
Tallahassee, FL
|
Donald Tucker Civic Center
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 24, 2023
|
Baton Rouge, LA
|
Raising Cane's River Center Arena
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
February 25, 2023
|
Bossier City, LA
|
Brookshire Grocery Arena
|
*with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman
|
April 13, 2023
|
El Paso, TX
|
Don Haskins Center
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
April 14. 2023
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Rio Rancho Event Center
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
May 8, 2023
|
Toledo, OH
|
Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
June 3, 2023
|
Wilmington, NC
|
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
|
*with Jackson Dean
|
June 9, 2023
|
Midland, TX
|
La Hacienda Event Center
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
June 10, 2023
|
Dallas, TX
|
Dos Equis Pavilion
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
June 24, 2023
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
|
*with Kameron Marlowe
|
June 29, 2023
|
Saint Augustine, FL
|
The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
July 14, 2023
|
Huntsville, AL
|
The Orion Amphitheatre
|
*with Flatland Cavalry
|
July 23, 2023
|
Modesto, CA
|
The Fruit Yard
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
July 29, 2023
|
Nampa, ID
|
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
|
*with Jackson Dean
|
August 10, 2023
|
Morrison, CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
*with Randy Rogers Band
|
August 17, 2023
|
Buffalo, NY
|
ARTPARK
|
*with Larry Fleet
|
August 19, 2023
|
Syracuse, NY
|
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
|
*with Larry Fleet
Recently announced, Parker will be joining Morgan Wallen as support for select dates on his upcoming One Night At A Time World Tour. Parker will join the following performance dates:
|
May 20, 2023
|
East Rutherford, NJ
|
MetLife Stadium
|
June 2, 2023
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Truist Park
|
June 23, 2023
|
Chicago, IL
|
Wrigley Field
|
July 7, 2023
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Busch Stadium
|
August 18, 2023
|
Boston, MA
|
Fenway Park
|
August 26, 2023
|
Washington, DC
|
Nationals Park
Tickets for all of Parker's upcoming tour dates are available here.
*General on-sale tickets for headlining shows are available on December 2nd at 10a.m. Local Time.
About Parker McCollum
Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.
McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.
A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.
In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas.
McCollum also won his first CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Parker also received his first-ever CMA Award nomination in the New Artist of the Year category. His current single, "Handle On You" is currently impacting Country radio.
