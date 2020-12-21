Parker McCollum Earns First Country Radio #1 With 'Pretty Heart'

MCA Nashville's exciting newcomer Parker McCollum earns his first No.1 on the Billboard and Mediabase country airplay charts this week with his debut single "Pretty Heart." The nostalgic track is featured on Parker's new EP, Hollywood Gold, and was co-written by Parker along with Randy Montana.

"To have this song really and truly succeed on big time radio is a dream come true," shares Parker. "And for it to happen during such an insanely crazy year makes it just that much more special."

"Pretty Heart" was just certified Gold by the RIAA and has averaged over 5 Million streams weekly. With the release of Hollywood Gold, Parker earned the highest-selling debut EP of 2020 debuting at No.10 on the Billboard Country Chart. Critics continue to praise Hollywood Gold with Billboarding noting, "McCollum's voice is twangy and strong and the Texan's songwriting really stands out. There's nothing cookie-cutter about these songs." American Songwriter adds, "Parker McCollum shines bright on his new EP Hollywood Gold."

2020 has continued to be a standout year for Parker as he was just named an Artist to Watch by Pandora and CountryNow after receiving similar honors from Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT and more. "Pretty Heart" made VEVO's Most Watched Country Videos for 2020 list and was also named one of the Best Singles of 2020 by Sounds Like Nashville.

A singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and dedicated road warrior, Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015's The Limestone Kid. The album track "Meet You in The Middle" became a hit on Texas' regional radio chart - no small feat for an independent, 22-year-old musician - but it was the album's widely-acclaimed follow-up, Probably Wrong, that helped Parker find national success. Compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell by Rolling Stone, Parker supported the album with a string of sold-out shows, bringing record-breaking crowds to venues like San Angelo's RiverStage and two sold-out Billy Bob's along the way. Born in Conroe, TX, and currently based in Austin, the 28-year-old entrepreneurially-spirited artist bridges the gap between Texas' homegrown music scene and Nashville's country-industry headquarters. For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.parkermccollum.com.

Listen to "Pretty Heart" here:

Photo Credit: David McClister