Parker Lane Announces New Album 'Kaleidoscope' & Releases New Single 'How You Feel'

Parker Lane has revealed the details for their forthcoming full-length album, Kaleidoscope, out January 27th via Beets & Produce. The album is available now for pre-save HERE. Alongside the announcement comes a new single, "How You Feel," a confessional exploring hope, forgiveness, and second chances over sparse piano and tense drums.

"This album is the story of how I've felt over the past ten years. It's the confusion, darkness, and ultimately rebirth of my inner child," front man Printz Board shares about the record. "Personally, my mom is my Kaleidoscope. She was 13 when she got pregnant with me. She didn't look at it as a failure, but as an opportunity. We had nothing, but she moved to California and made me believe I can do anything."

Fueled by a gentle spark of inspiration, Printz' music under Parker Lane incorporates all his talents from singing and beatboxing to producing and sharing his multi-instrumental abilities including trumpet, piano, and guitar. On Kaleidoscope, they indulge listeners in a sonic experience of classic Americana uplifted by 21st century pop boundlessness.

Co-produced by Printz and Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Zach Bryan), who also mixed the record, the album was recorded between Los Angeles at Gold Diggers and Seattle at Bear Creek Studios and mastered by Dave Kutch (Alicia Keys, FINNEAS, Lizzy McAlpine).

During the pandemic, Printz opened his soul and pulled from moments of self-realization to craft Parker Lane's 13-track LP. Continuing to captivate listeners with a collection of folk pop anthems, Kaleidoscope features "How You Feel" along with previously released offering "Brave," an inspiring acoustic-driven single brimming with boisterous handclaps and a triumphant trumpet solo about chasing the confidence you seek within yourself.

Watch the music video, which captures the anthemic nature of the song as it opens with a snippet of poet and activist Amanda Gorman delivering her powerful Inauguration Poem, "The Hill We Climb," here. Elsewhere on the record is the infectious, foot-tapping "Have We Met Before," piano ballad "In My Mind," and stunning English/Spanish duet "Excusas" featuring Debi Nova. Full track listing below.

Needless to say, creativity never rests for Parker Lane whose aim is to provide memorable moments for listeners and viewers alike and Kaleidoscope is no exception to that. Printz explains, "It's about following my heart, connecting to humanity, and uplifting people together. I want to make audiences feel good and give you memories that last forever across all of my creative endeavors with all of the things I do."

The record will be the first full-length from Parker Lane since the release of their 2018 acoustic album P.L.A.Y. and coinciding EP, REPLAY, which featured the stunning duet "3 A.M." with Lucy Graves and breezy love song "Speechless."

Photo Credit: Ian Montgomery