Para Fiction Share New EP 'Episode 2: Epidemic'

Unruly Brighton-based duo Para Fiction have dropped their highly anticipated sophomore EP 'Episode 2: Epidemic' out now via Parasitic.



The seven-track EP includes 'Time Debt' which takes influence from 80's prog-rock and is combined with a poetic hip-hop flair, while 'Lemme Chill' and 'Primordial Soup' adopts a mellow approach. With Para Fiction utilising a variety of musical styles throughout their productions we see 'Quarter Asleep'include psychedelic melodies underpinned with James's punchy vocal. The slick lyrical genius combined with the catchy drumming beats contrasts with 'No Comment', which boasts high-energy, no-frills punk and indulges in themes of freedom and anarchy. 'Episode 2: Epidemic' comes to a close with a new, unreleased track, 'Blindfold'.



Drawing comparisons to classic-era Beastie Boys, the DIY duo is made up of rapper James (aka Jambo) and producer Jules (Coding Dude) who both grew up playing in punk rock bands before they first met at a drum and bass night. After self-releasing their debut EP 'Episode 1: L££CH RIDDEN' on their label Parasitic earlier this year, the 21-year-olds swiftly won support from BBC Radio 1's Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart.



Having already shared the stage with the likes of JPEGMafia, Black Josh, Skinnyman and CHLOBOCOP, Para Fiction found themselves joining forces with fellow riotous duo Slaves earlier this month at Dreamland Margate. It capped off a busy summer that has seen them perform at Boomtown, Wilkestock Festival and a raucous House of Vans event in London.



Having recently supported Lava La Rue in their hometown, Para Fiction will be heading out on the road once more this winter. The duo are gearing up to support rising Kent trio Lady Bird on their UK tour and will be rejoining Slaves on their Brighton and sold-out Glasgow and London dates.



'Episode 2: Epidemic' showcases Para Fiction's ability to traverse across genres. The EP is built around themes of rebellion and anti-establishment armed with rousing raw-punk energy.



Para Fiction - Episode 2: Epidemic EP Tracklist

Intro

Primordial Soup

Time Debt

Quarter Asleep

No Comment

Lemme Chill

Blindfold



Para Fiction - Upcoming Tour Dates

24/11 - Bath, Moles (supporting Lady Bird)

01/12 - Southampton, Joiners (supporting Lady Bird)

02/12 - Guilford, The Boileroom (supporting Lady Bird)

03/12 - Newport, Le Pub (supporting Lady Bird)

04/12 - Exeter, The Cavern (supporting Lady Bird)

05/12 - Bournemouth, The Anvil (supporting Lady Bird)

07/12 - Brighton, Brighton Dome (supporting Slaves)

08/12 - Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms (supporting Lady Bird)

09/12 - Norwich, Norwich Arts Center (supporting Lady Bird)

10/12 - Glasgow, QMU (supporting Slaves)

11/12 - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's (supporting Lady Bird)

13/12 - London, ULU (supporting Slaves)

14/12 - Margate, Elsewhere (supporting Lady Bird)

18/12 - St Albans, The Horn (supporting Lady Bird)

19/12 - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum (supporting Lady Bird)





