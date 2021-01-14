Paper Jackets Shares New Single 'Bad Company'

LA based alternative - pop band Paper Jackets has shared their first single of the year titled "Bad Company" today, a track about the comfort in those that are just as flawed as we are, premiering now with HollywoodLife. "Bad Company" was produced by Ethan Kauffman and co-produced & mixed by LA songwriting/producing duo HEAVY. Fans can check out the new single now below.

On the new single, Paper Jackets vocalist Aimee Proal shares, "Sometimes it's not about finding a person that's perfect or even someone who betters you. Perhaps it's more comforting to find someone just as flawed that can understand and accept you as you are without judgement."

"There's something comfortable about being a misfit or keeping bad company. You have no one to answer to when you label yourself that way so you might as well be who you are even when it's not pretty, and accept people around you when it's their turn," adds vocalist James Mason.

"Bad Company" follows up Paper Jackets' recently released singles "Drugs & Honey" and "i'm depressed." both shared in late 2020, from their upcoming collection of songs Souvenirs Part Two, due to be released later this year. In July 2020 the band shared their latest album, Souvenirs Volume One, the first part of a collection that stretches and pulls at the genre of alternative rock while revealing a nostalgic theme throughout; touching on creative moments the band has experienced together to addiction and its many forms. Souvenirs Volume One is available to check out now at paper-jackets.lnk.to/MlihUNIN.

Paper Jackets was formed in 2016 as each musician was rotating through a number of Sunset Strip jam nights. What started as a few random meetings and sessions has since blossomed into a four-piece group consisting of James Mason (vocals), Emily Dickinson (keyboard, live backing vocals), Jonny Vesely (guitar), and Aimee Proal (vocals). After releasing the EP Don't Lose Your Head in 2018, Mason & co. grabbed opening slots for Bishop Briggs and the X Ambassadors and they haven't slowed down since.

For all members of Paper Jackets, the road to creating the collections of Souvenirs has been long and not without its bumps. However, they're more than excited for whatever the next steps may be. "There's a sense of urgency," says Mason, speaking to the collection as a whole. "There's this mentality of, we have to do this now, we have to make these songs now...There's this artistic force that pushes me in that way." Whatever force they are following, they're sure to take some souvenirs for the road.